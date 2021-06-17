Lipton and Luke Bryan Want to Give You a Free Inflatable Pool to Cool Down This Summer

There's nothing like a cold glass of iced tea to refresh you on a hot day.

Lipton Iced Tea will make your summer cooler than ever with a special giveaway. While many people are getting out into the sun after over a year of staying inside due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they're also trying to find ways to stay cool during this scorcher of a summer.

As the official sponsor of country singer Luke Bryan's "Proud To Be Right Here" summer tour, Lipton Iced Tea is collaborating with the singer to give fans some inflatable, adult-sized Lipton Sunshine Pools every day leading up to the first "official" day of summer on June 20.

Lipton Tea pop up pools in Nashville Credit: Courtesy of Lipton

That way, you can stay cool all summer long - even if you're limited on space. The typical adult-sized inflatable pool has room for up to two adults and is about five feet wide. You can put it in your backyard so you can soak up the sun whenever you like, or you can fill it with your favorite beverages and ice for your next big summer shindig.

Lipton Tea pop up pools in Nashville Credit: Courtesy of Lipton

In order to win, fans simply need to share a photo or video of how they like to enjoy their "iced tea time" in the sun with friends and family while tagging @LiptonUSA on Instagram or @Lipton on Twitter in their post. Each post must also have the hashtags #SippinWithLipton #Sweepstakes in order to be considered. No purchase is necessary and is only available to residents of the United States who are over 18.

So far, the #SippinWithLipton hashtag has received 1,300 entries, according to a Lipton representative, which is certainly a good sign of people wanting to enjoy the warm weather in the coolest way possible.

More information about the sweepstakes can be found on the Lipton USA Instagram or Twitter accounts.