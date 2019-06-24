13 Affordable Family Vacations to Take This Summer

Summer is right around the corner, and for families thinking of where to plan their next getaway, there are plenty of destinations that won't break the bank.

Picking the right location to travel to during the busy summer season can make all the difference when it comes to saving money. (There are also many ways to save while on your trip, like pre-packing snacks and making a stop at a local grocery store so you can make some of your own meals.)

We've rounded up destinations where you can have a great vacation at a great price, whether you want a relaxing beach vacation, a bustling city excursion, or a trip that combines both. There are domestic and international options, so you're sure to find something right for your family whether you want a long weekend away or an all-out adventure. As for what makes these family vacation destinations so great, the key is having great free and cheap attractions, while also having properties that welcome kids with complimentary amenities, from unlimited water park access to mermaid lessons right on the beach.

San Diego, California

Image zoom Chavalit Likitratcharoen/Getty Images

California’s sunny San Diego has tons of activities for families, with theme parks, water parks, kid-friendly museums, and 70 miles of beaches. The Go San Diego Card can be used for top attractions like the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, the nearby Legoland California, harbor cruises, and museums in Balboa Park at a discount of up to 50 percent. Passes, which range from one to seven days, also include unlimited access to SeaWorld San Diego.

Hotels in the area are also known to provide activities and amenities specifically for kids. The Hotel Del Coronado has a kids program where children can take part in art and crafts, mermaid lessons, and treasure hunts on the beach.

Bar Harbor, Maine

Image zoom Getty Images

Bar Harbor offers swimming, like the freshwater beach at Echo Lake (with calm waves good for kids). Follow the signs labeled “Museum in the Streets” to take your own walking tour, and you can also find trails for hiking, walking, and cycling. At nearby Acadia National Park, enjoy hiking, camping, and coastline views.

From July 11 through August 15, you can also enjoy free popcorn and kid-friendly movie viewings at Agamont Park.

Winter Park, Colorado

Image zoom Getty Images

While you might think of Colorado's resort town of Winter Park as a winter destination, it's also great in the summer. Rates start at $89 per night at the Winter Park Resort, and families can enjoy hiking, biking, horseback riding, rafting, zip lining, and Colorado’s longest alpine slide.

The nearby Snow Mountain Ranch has one of only three summer tubing hills in the United States, as well as miniature golf, swimming, and indoor and outdoor climbing walls. Every Thursday in the summer from June 14 through August 13, there are free concerts at Hideaway Park.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Image zoom Haizhan Zheng/Getty Images

“Kidsburgh” has tons of great activities for families, from the Pittsburgh Zoo to the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. In the summer, there's a 10-day Grand Prix with vintage cars, and walking tours for enjoying the city and getting some exercise. You’ll also find lunch spots that run for under $10, and the subway line offers free rides along the Golden Triangle, taking you around downtown.

If you're looking to spend some time outdoors, consider biking along the Great Allegheny Passage, which provides a scenic way to explore the city's many bridges and tunnels along a 150-mile-trail.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Image zoom Getty Images

If you and your kids love the beach, head to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. At properties like The Breakers, guests can enjoy five new water slides, several on-property pools, and one of the longest lazy rivers in Myrtle Beach. There’s also shuffleboard, life-size chess, cornhole, and a Sno-Cone stand on the pool deck. Families can also have snacks and drinks delivered poolside from the Rusty Reel Bar and Grill. Upon check in, guests receive one complimentary ticket to either Myrtle Waves or Wild Water & Wheel, and one complimentary round at Paradise Adventure Mini Golf. And, if your family is into mini golf, look no further than this seaside town, which boasts more than 50 miniature courses.

This summer, the property is offering a 25-percent Summer Sale discount. Depending on when you’re planning to go, The Breakers also offers Summer Value Weeks promotion, which saves you 35-percent off and also provides two free breakfast vouchers for each day of your stay. If you arrive on a Sunday — the day with the most availability — there’s an additional discount.

St. Louis, Missouri

Image zoom Barry Winiker/Getty Images

Free attractions in St. Louis include Purina Farms, where children can enjoy dog agility shows and animal barnyards, and the Saint Louis Art Museum, where there are art activities and free 30-minute tours. Admission to the City Museum, with its 10-story slide, huge ball bit, and 30-foot high Ferris wheel, is $14 for ages three and up. Afterwards, stop by at Ted Drewes Frozen Custard, which its popular custard shakes that are so thick, they can be served upside down.

Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Image zoom Sean Pavone Photo/Getty Images

Right by Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Gatlinburg is for the adventurous outdoor lover, with whitewater rafting, 900 miles of hiking trails, biking, and horseback riding. Visit the Ripley’s Mirror Maze to get lost in a sea of kaleidoscopic mirrors (admission: $9), or wander through Gatlinburg’s Arts and Crafts community, which features handmade goods from local artisans.

There are a variety of lodging options to choose from here, from resorts to cabins. Some accommodations are offering free nights and discounts for this year.

Lisbon, Portugal

Image zoom Getty Images

Ready to explore the world with your kids? In Lisbon, families can enjoy and a city and beach vacation in one. Explore the different neighborhoods, castles, and palaces, or hop onboard a funicular to climb the city's steep hills. The trams cost less than $4, giving you a cheap and scenic tour of the city.

Vienna, Austria

Image zoom Getty Images

The walkability of Austria’s capital city is part of what makes it an affordable stop for families, and there are many free walking and cycling tours. Through the Vienna Pass, travelers can get free access to more than 60 of the city’s top attractions, including museums, a giant Ferris wheel, and attractions like Madame Tussauds and the world's oldest zoo, Tiergarten Schoenbrunn, which dates back to 1752. The pass comes with multi-day options, from single day (about $72 for adults and $27 for kids) to six-day passes ($189 for adults and $95 for kids).

The Domincan Republic

Image zoom Getty Images

The Dominican Republic is an ideal beach getaway, with resorts and all-inclusive properties starting as cheap as $100 a night. Punta Cana is a popular destination for beach and golf lovers, and its airport is also the best connected in the Caribbean, with flights to and from 26 countries.

Bali, Indonesia

Image zoom Konstantin Trubavin/Aurora Pho/Getty Images

If you can find a cheap flight, Bali is a budget-friendly destination. Summer is one of the best times to visit, as it is in the island’s dry season, which runs from April through October. Visiting during this time means you’ll avoid regular thunderstorms, and can enjoy the beaches and outdoor activities like whitewater rafting, snorkeling, glass bottom boat rides, and rice paddy walks.

The island is home to attractions like the Waterbom Bali, voted the best water park in Asia , while some of the area’s top family hotels start as low as $23 per night.

Taipei, Taiwan

Image zoom GoranQ/Getty Images

The city’s numerous streets make for attractions all in their own, from the restaurants and shops that line Yongkang Street to the night markets that provide an open-air buffet to explore. Free walking tours make them all the easier to explore. The Yangmingshan National Park offers a relaxing escape to soak in natural hot springs. In Maokong, families heading to the Taipei Zoo can hop aboard a gondola ride from the zoo up into the hills to enjoy the gorgeous views.

There are plenty of affordable hotels in the area, with rates starting at $44 per night.

Phuket, Thailand

Image zoom simonlong/Getty Images

As the biggest island in Thailand, Phuket offers tons of great beaches. Besides its clear waters and prime snorkeling stops, Phuket is also home to attractions like the Anthem Wakepark, a cable wakeboarding water park. Family-friendly accommodations can be found for under $100 per night.