This Boozy Candy Company Is Giving an Engaged Couple a Luxurious 5-day Tropical Vacation

An all-inclusive stay at a luxury resort sounds like the perfect way to make your wedding extra special.

To celebrate the debut of its "21 Days Until I Do" Tasting Box, Sugarfina is launching a brand new sweepstakes that would make any happy couple jump for joy.

The "Here Comes The Bride Sweepstakes" includes a five day, four night luxury all-inclusive stay in the Dominican Republic, plus a whole slew of products that every spouse-to-be will need to look their best on the big day. The giveaway is valued at over $7,000 and open for entry for the rest of August.

The main prize is a five-day stay at Paradisus Grand Cana in the Dominican Republic. The stay includes a luxurious room, all meals and drinks, gratuities, non-motorized water sports, and entertainment. However, it should be noted that airfare is not included in this prize.

In addition, the lucky couple will also receive the new Sugarfina Bridal Collection (which includes the "​​21 Days Until I Do" Tasting Box and "Congrats To The Happy Couple" Two-Piece Candy Bento Box) plus a $200 Sugarfina gift card.

And to make the big day even more fabulous, Sugarfina is footing the bill for a Pronovias wedding gown up to $3,500, $500 worth of flowers from Urban Stems (in the form of a gift card), and $286 worth of skincare products from GlamGlow, including its BrightMud Dual-Action Exfoliating Treatment, BrightEyes Illuminating Anti-Fatigue Eye Cream, SuperMud Instant Clearing Treatment Mask, GlowStarter Mega Illuminating Moisturizer in Nude Glow & Sun Glow, Youthcream Rejuvenating Power Peptide Moisturizer, and two BubbleSheet Oxygenating Deep Cleanse Masks.

To enter, simply fill out an online form that asks for basic contact information — no need to have your wedding date picked out already if you just got engaged. Entrants must also agree to a Terms of Service contract and there is an optional sign up to receive emails from Glam Glow, Urban Stems, Sugarfina, and Paradisus Grand Cana.

The giveaway is open now until 11:59 p.m. EDT on Aug. 31, 2021. To enter, visit the Sugarfina sweepstakes website.