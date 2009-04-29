Stylish Traveler Holiday Gift Guide
'Tis the season to treat your favorite traveler with the most transporting holiday presents—plus the trips that will take you there.
Beach Bahamas
These vibrant island-appropriate finds will make a splash.
- Rattan clutch with leather detailing by Hollywould, $695.
- Charm necklace with gardenia-, violet-, and jasmine-infused Daisy solid perfume by Marc Jacobs, $35.
- Hand-painted hemp-and-silk scarf by Dianora Salviati, $340.
- Neoprene tote by Louis Vuitton, $1,860.
- Soap set by Claus Porto, $19.
- Turquoise-and-silver earrings by Links of London, $295.
- Travel beauty set by La Mer, $340.
- Patent-leather sandals by Allegra Hicks, $400.
- Cotton towel by Christy, $30.
- Boar-skin key chains by Jack Spade, $45 each.
- Marine-scented candle in handblown-glass by Lafco New York, $52.
- UV exposure monitor by Oregon Scientific, $30.
- Sterling silver–and-quartz necklace by Celestina, $750.
Trip Ideas
The Royal Welcome at Nassau's new reggae-themed Marley Resort gets guests in the groove with room discounts and foot massages. Doubles from $250.
Channel your inner Jacques Cousteau with the Discover Atlantis package from the Cove Atlantis: admission to the resort's 97-acre marine reserve is free. Doubles from $735.
Adventure Colorado
On the slopes or après ski, opt for sporty and sleek in the Rockies.
- Wool tote by Kate Spade, $445.
- Patched fox-fur vest by Adrienne Landau, $645.
- Black Diamond illuminating powder enriched with mother-of-pearl by Dior, $80.
- Silver water-resistant watch with stainless-steel bracelet by Tag Heuer, $2,500.
- Flannel pajamas by BedHead Pajamas, $114.
- Rabbit-fur mittens by A.P.C., $210.
- White ash–and-rawhide snowshoes by Country Ways, $249.
- Merino wool shawl by Lutz & Patmos, $250.
- Merino wool hat by Lutz & Patmos, $160.
- Handheld touch screen GPS by Garmin, $599.
- Patent-leather wallet by YSL, $395.
- Down-filled vinyl jacket by Moncler, $1,050.
Trip Ideas
The two-night Toast to Snow package at the redone Limelight Lodge, a mountain-chic hotel in downtown Aspen, keeps ski bunnies happy— not only are lift passes included but guests are also treated to free wine and snacks. Doubles from $598.
Ski, snowboard, and dog-sled your way through Beaver Creek with the four-night Winter Adventure at Osprey at Beaver Creek, the latest property from RockResorts, and the first hotel to open here in 10 years. Doubles from $2,000.
Exotic India
Intricate patterns and jeweled detailing are perfect for the traveler with far-flung tastes.
- Python clutch with moonstone cabochons by Asha by ADM, $1,100.
- Turquoise-and–coral necklace by Rose Anne de Pampelonne, $710.
- White-gold earrings with chalcedony and mother-of-pearl by Van Cleef & Arpels, $5,750.
- Cyber-shot DSC-T77 10.1 megapixel camera by Sony, $300.
- Silk bag by Hermès, $1,725.
- Tiger-embossed bronzer (five percent of proceeds benefit Traffic, which monitors the illegal trade of endangered species) by Chantecaille, $85.
- Suede sandals with semiprecious stones by Sigerson Morrison, $545.
- Gold Shine lip gloss by Chanel, $26.
- Nylon bag with satin lining by MZ Wallace, $345.
- Enamel bracelets with topaz and sapphire by MCL by Matthew Campbell Laurenza, from $1,900.
- Stretch satin top by Roberta Freymann, $225.
Trip Ideas
On 35 beachfront acres in the southern Indian town of Pondicherry, on the Bay of Bengal, the new Dune hotel has 47 stylish thatched-roof bungalows, plus an eco-friendly vibe. Doubles from $110.
Play maharajah with the two-night Royal Retreat at Udaipur's opulent Taj Lake Palace, on the edge of Lake Pichola: the package includes a sunset cruise, half-day city tour, and dinner for two. Doubles from $1,389.
Driving California
Rev up for a scenic ride along the Pacific Coast Highway with items to get your engine started.
- Tortoise-frame sunglasses by Moscot, $199.
- Cashmere wrap by White + Warren, $275.
- Chronograph watch with stainless-steel–and-rubber strap by Montblanc, $3,705.
- Ostrich-leather gloves by Burberry, $595.
- Digital SLR D90 camera with HD video recording capability by Nikon, $1,300.
- Stamped-leather bag by MaxMara, $1,340.
- Suede-and–patent driving shoes by Salvatore Ferragamo, $425.
- Goatskin wallet by Anya Hindmarch, $135.
- Leather Food & Wine diary by Mrs. John L Strong, $295.
- Leather journal by Smythson of Bond Street, $170.
- Roadster cologne with mint, patchouli, and vanilla notes by Cartier, $105.
- Nylon tote by Perry Ellis, $135.
Trip Ideas
Stay in a Mongolian-esque yurt complete with redwood decks and Adirondack chairs at the Treebones Resort in Big Sur, an eco-property perched high above the Pacific. Doubles from $155.
The Golf & Spa Experience at Newport Beach's Palladian-inspired Resort at Pelican Hill—the latest place to stay on Route 1—combines the best of both worlds: guests get a round of golf on one of SoCal's top courses and a treatment at its 23,000-square-foot spa. Doubles from $795.