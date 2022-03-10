Find out where your city, state, and country ranks in the popular word game.

This European Country Has the Best Wordle Score in the World, Study Shows

As the buzzy word game, Wordle, continues to take over everyone's social media feeds around the world, a new study shows which country actually has the best players.

According to the study by word site Word Tips, Sweden comes out on top being able to get the right answer in 3.72 guesses. (For anyone unfamiliar with how Wordle works, when it comes to scoring, the lower the better.)

Other European countries fare pretty well also, with Finland, Denmark, Belgium, United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Poland, and Switzerland all averaging less than four guesses. Other countries that also come next include Taiwan, China, Thailand, Philippines, Pakistan, India, Israel, South Africa, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, and New Zealand.

The U.S. also hits the mark with an average score of 3.92 guesses while our neighbors in Canada are just ahead with 3.90 guesses.

Breaking it down by city, Australia's Canberra tops the list, able to solve the puzzle in an average of 3.58 guesses. It's followed by Jerusalem with 3.63 guesses; Malmo, Sweden, with 3.66; Durban, South Africa, with 3.66; and Paris with 3.69. Australia also has a strong showing with both Perth and Melbourne with 3.70 and Adelaide with 3.71—and then the top 10 is filled out by Manila, Philippines, and Geneva, Switzerland, both with 3.72.

The study also took a closer look at the U.S., analyzing the data by state. North Dakota wins the crown with 3.65. Other states below 3.9 guesses include South Dakota, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Washington, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Maryland, Delaware, New York, Vermont, and Connecticut.

Zooming in on U.S. cities, St. Paul tops the list with an average of 3.51 guesses, followed by Reading, Penn., with 3.56; Ann Arbor, Mich., with 3.59; Berkeley, Calif., with 3.61; Malden, Mass., with 3.62; Tulsa, Okla., with 3.62; Richmond, Va., with 3.63, Portsmouth, N.H., with 3.64; Waukesha, Wisc., with 3.64; and Nashville, Tenn., with 3.66.