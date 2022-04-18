Barbie's Pink Dream Camper Is Parked in Southern California — How to Book

The company is holding a contest allowing one lucky family to take over for a weekend.

Since her launch in 1959, Barbie has been at the forefront of practically every trend, with stints as an astronaut, photojournalist, rockstar, computer programmer, and even presidential candidate. As digital nomad lifestyles are all the rage, it was only a matter of time before Barbie went #VanLife.

This spring, Barbie is ditching her Malibu Dream House for a Malibu Dream Camper. And families can enter to stay in her hot pink mobile home.

In partnership with RVshare and CAMP, Barbie is giving away a weekend glamping trip to one lucky family of four. They'll be able to stay in the custom-outfitted RV, inspired by the original toy Barbie Dream Camper. Although the real-life RV doesn't have an extendable waterslide like the toy version, it does have a fully furnished kitchen. (Not as exciting but, honestly, just a tad more practical.)

The interior of the RVshare x Barbie DreamCamper Credit: Stacie Hess/Courtesy of CAMP

The RV comes with a pop-open canopy attached, so you'll be able to create an outdoor living room for glam al fresco dining. The camper comes fully stocked with all the dinnerware, toiletries, and accessories you'll need for the perfect weekend.

The winning family will spend three days and two nights (April 29 - May 1) in Barbie's camper, parked at Bonelli Bluffs RV Resort & Campground in San Dimas, California. And the weekend should fly by. After the camper is set up, families will be able to enjoy the campground's starring features like a beachfront park, swimming pools, and outdoor fire pits. And the prize also includes a package put together by all the contest's sponsors (Barbie, RVshare, and CAMP). Families can play a gigantic game of Connect 4, hang out in a pop-up tent or partake in a beanbag toss — all in Barbie pink. At the end of the weekend, kids will take home a Barbie bike from Dynacraft, the toy version of the DreamCamper, and more.

The contest is open online, now through April 23.