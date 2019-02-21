The Best Spring Break Destinations in the U.S.

Twelve miles of Atlantic Ocean beaches and water sports that include fishing, boating, parasailing, kayaking, jet-skiing, and sailing are a good start to keeping your group happy. On land, there’s biking, golf, horseback riding, and enjoying nature. Families who take their furry friends along will be glad to hear that until Memorial Day weekend, pets are welcome on beaches as long as they’re on a leash. Restaurants, pubs, bars, and cafes ensure that hungry visitors find just what they want. Accommodations range from hotels, inns, motels, and resorts to home rentals, perfect for families or groups of friends, and all are listed on the Hilton Head site. If there’s time, a side trip to Savannah or Beaufort would be a nice change of scenery.