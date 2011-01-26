Best Family Spring-Break Trips

Hike the area’s many paved and slickrock (smooth-ground) trails; younger kids love the quarter-mile-long Copper Ridge Sauropod Tracksite trail, where they can see footprints of three kinds of dinosaurs. Or rent bikes at Poison Spider Bicycles, and head out of town on the new 8.5-mile-long paved Moab Canyon pathway, which has longer connections to Arches and Canyonlands national parks.

Don’t Miss: Soaring over the red-rock canyons and dunes with Canyonlands Ballooning. Owner-pilot Lou Bartell lets kids “help” fill the balloon and explains the geologic forces at work below.