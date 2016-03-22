Spring Vacations

Spring travels serves up locales full of flowers (tulips in Amsterdam, cherry blossoms on Mount Yoshino) as well as beaches packed with revelry. Places like Cancun, Daytona Beach, and San Diego can be incredible fun this time of year, if that's what you are looking for, but a bacchanal-tinged beach vacation isn't the only experience that spring travels offer. Whether you are looking for a riotous party on a warm beach, a winding drive up through Wales's sheep-littered mountains, or a mouthwatering bowl of real Tokyo ramen, T+L has the latest and best information on springtime travel destinations and getaways.

D.C. Is Turning Pink: Here’s Where to Stay, Shop, and Eat During Cherry Blossom Season

The capital is turning pink.
This College Is Offering Students $75 to Not Travel for Spring Break

This year, the hottest spring break destination is a campus staycation.
Cheez-it Is Giving Away the Ultimate At-home Spring Break, Complete With Surfing, Hot Tubs, and Mechanical Bulls

It's some super cheesy fun.
10 Affordable 2021 Spring Break Trips, According to Kayak

Read on for 10 affordable spring break trips in the U.S. and Mexico, according to Kayak data.
New Jersey Will Allow Beaches to Reopen in Time for Memorial Day Weekend (Video)

“Every beach will be required to establish capacity limitations, but we will leave it to local leaders to determine the method that would be best for their community,” the governor said.
Ocean City, Md. to Open Beaches in Time for Mother’s Day, but There Are Still Restrictions (Video)

The state remains under a stay at home order.
Over 5 Million Tiny, Blue Flowers Have Bloomed in This Park in Japan

The nemophila flowers are also called "baby-blue eyes."
The Best Places to Travel in April

These are six of the best places to travel this April.
The Best Places to Travel in May

Here's How to See the 'Stars of Spring' in the Night Sky This Weekend

You Can Now See Spring's Prettiest Cherry Trees in Full Bloom From the Comfort of Your Own Home

Tour These 7 Beautiful Southern Gardens Virtually — Pollen Not Included

This Luxury Resort in Texas Wants You to Sip on a Bluebonnet-inspired Cocktail This Spring

You can even hire a photographer for a Bluebonnet photoshoot.

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Are an Instagram Dream (Video)

This Town Is Covered in Thousands of Daffodils Every Spring — and It's Only a 90-minute Drive Outside of NYC

The Best Places to Travel in March

10 Memorial Day Destinations for People Who Still Don’t Have Plans (Video)

How to Take the Ultimate Florida Keys Road Trip

Amtrak Is Having a 2-for-1 Sale to Inspire You to Travel With Your Mom

Yellowstone Is Opening for the Season So You Can Catch the First Bright Signs of Spring

Photos of This 'Pollenpocalypse' in North Carolina Are an Allergy-sufferer's Nightmare (Video)

You Could Get Paid to Drink Beer and Explore Belgium With Your Friends This Spring Break

Japan's Wisteria Tunnels Are Even More Magical Than Its Cherry Blossoms — Here's Where to See the Best Blooms (Video)

Japan's Cherry Blossoms Are in Full Bloom — See the Photos

Spring Break Travelers on Southwest May Be Impacted by the Grounding of the 737 MAX

Texas Is Expecting 300 Million Monarch Butterflies After Major Wildflower Bloom

These Are the 10 Most Popular Tourist Attractions to See in the Spring

6 Places Besides D.C. Where You Can See Cherry Blossoms This Year

12 Brands That Make the Perfect Breezy Spring Dresses

The TSA Is Predicting a Record Number of Travelers for Spring Break

Here’s When Japan’s Cherry Blossoms Will Reach Peak Bloom

U.S. Issues Travel Advisories for Two Popular Spring Break Destinations

When Is the First Day of Spring?

The Best Spring Break Trips for Families

Seasonal Allergies Are at an All-time High — End the Suffering With These Tricks (Video)

What Spring Breakers Need to Know About the U.S. Government's Mexico Travel Advisory (Video)

The Best Spring Break Destinations in the U.S.

A Super Bloom Is Expected in Southern California — and One Tiny Town Is Preparing for Hundreds of Thousands of Visitors (Video)

