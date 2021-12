If you can't decide whether to ski or snowboard, now you can do both. The Prior Splitboard breaks apart into touring skis, then easily reconnects when you're ready to carve fresh downhill tracks. And it's ideal for every off-piste snow condition, from powder to ice. Ladies, take note: a smaller 154 cm model just for women debuts this season. 877/937-7467; www.priorsnowboards.com; $700, including Voilé bindings, clips, and skins.