The Best Places in the U.S. to See the NEXT Total Solar Eclipse

By Stacey Leasca August 22, 2017
Credit: Clayton Wells/Getty Images
If you’re feeling a little down today because the total solar eclipse of 2017 is over, you’re not alone. While millions of Americans from coast-to-coast were lucky enough to experience the eclipse in totality, millions more got only a taste of a partial eclipse, or were left out of the fun thanks the weather or simply being stuck inside at work.

But, not to worry, there’s another eclipse heading to the United States in just seven short years, on April 8, 2024.

This next North American eclipse won’t stretch from west to east, but rather from south to northeast, starting in Durango, Mexico, and ending in Fredericton, Canada, passing through cities like Austin, Dallas, Indianapolis and Cleveland along the way. It's going to give a whole new group of skywatchers the chance to experience this spectacular celestial event.

And, of course, the United States isn’t the only place where this wondrous solar event occurs. A total solar eclipse occurs somewhere on Earth about every 18 months — there will be seven in the next decade.

“It’s such a dramatic, spectacular, beautiful event,” Fred Espenak, a retired astrophysicist who mapped every eclipse from 1999 to the year 3000, told Science News. “You only get a few brief minutes, typically, of totality before it ends. After it’s over, you’re craving to see it again.”

If you simply cannot wait to start planning for the next great American eclipse (and why should you?), then keep scrolling and check out a few of the places the 2024 event will pass through.
San Antonio, Texas

Credit: Sean Pavone/iStockphoto/Getty Images

The Alamo, in San Antonio, will see a 99.9% partial eclipse. That may sound good enough, but really you need to be in totality. Visit the Alamo and then head to the northwest area of the city for totality.

Austin, Texas

Credit: Sean Pavone/iStockphoto/Getty Images

Austin keeps it weird — and that'll be perfect for a total solar eclipse. Totality will last about 1 minute and 50 seconds within the city limits.

Waco, Texas

Credit: iStockphoto/Getty Images

Waco is pretty close to the center line of the path of the eclipse, and will see about 4 minutes and 13 seconds of totality.

Dallas, Texas

Credit: iStockphoto/Getty Images

Dallas will see about 3 minutes and 45 seconds of totality (and Fort Worth will see totality as well, though for less time).

Ouachita National Forest, Arkansas

Credit: Brian Miller/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images

Cities are fun for eclipses: All the people, experiencing something so grand together. But to feel one with the universe, consider getting away from it all. Ouachita National Forest is right in the path, and the center of the forest will get 4 minutes and 16 seconds of totality. Make sure you're in a clearing for it.

Ozark National Forest, Arkansas

Credit: Getty Images

Ozark National Forest is in the more northern part of the path, close to Ouachita.

Little Rock, Arkansas

Credit: Clayton Wells/Getty Images

Little Rock will get about 2 minutes and 36 seconds of totality.

Mark Twain National Forest, Missouri

Credit: Danita Delimont/Gallo Images/Getty Images

We're not sure if Mark Twain ever witnessed a total eclipse, but we're sure he would've written something great about it if he did.

Shawnee National Forest, Illinois

Credit: iStockphoto/Getty Images

See 3 minutes and about 22 seconds of totality from the Garden of the Gods in Shawnee National Forest.

Bloomington, Indiana

Credit: iStockphoto/Getty Images

The charming town of Bloomington is almost directly in the center of the path, and will get more than 4 minutes of totality.

Indianapolis, Indiana

Credit: John J. Miller/Getty Images

Indianapolis will get about 3 minutes and 48 seconds.

Toledo, Ohio

Credit: iStockphoto/Getty Images

Lake Erie is almost completely in the path. Consider anywhere on the shore for a relaxing eclipse trip.

Cleveland, Ohio

Credit: Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

Cleveland will get about 3 minutes and 48 seconds.

Lake Erie

Credit: Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

Whether you're in Ohio, Pennsylvania, or New York, Lake Erie is going to be great for this in 2024.

Niagara Falls, New York

Credit: iStockphoto/Getty Images

Niagara will get about 3 minutes and 29 seconds of totality (whether you're on the New York side or the Canadian side).

Buffalo, New York

Credit: John Greim/LightRocket/Getty Images

Buffalo is almost directly on the center line — and will see about 3 minutes and 45 seconds of totality.

Rochester, New York

Credit: Education Images/UIG/Getty Images

Rochester is just south of the line, and will see about 3 minutes and 39 seconds of totality.

Five Ponds Wilderness, New York

Credit: iStockphoto/Getty Images

Five Ponds Wilderness, in New York, will be a great place to see nature during the eclipse. Cranberry Lake (pictured) is one of the northernmost areas and therefore most central to the eclipse — the lake will get about 3 minutes and 35 seconds of totality.

Burlington, Vermont

Credit: iStockphoto/Getty Images

Burlington will get about 3 minutes and 16 seconds.

Baxter State Park, Maine

Credit: Joe Klementovich/Aurora Open/Getty Images

This state park is right in the path, and will get about 3 minutes and 24 seconds of totality.

By Stacey Leasca