If you’re feeling a little down today because the total solar eclipse of 2017 is over, you’re not alone. While millions of Americans from coast-to-coast were lucky enough to experience the eclipse in totality , millions more got only a taste of a partial eclipse, or were left out of the fun thanks the weather or simply being stuck inside at work.But, not to worry, there’s another eclipse heading to the United States in just seven short years, on April 8, 2024.This next North American eclipse won’t stretch from west to east, but rather from south to northeast, starting in Durango, Mexico, and ending in Fredericton, Canada, passing through cities like Austin, Dallas, Indianapolis and Cleveland along the way. It's going to give a whole new group of skywatchers the chance to experience this spectacular celestial event.And, of course, the United States isn’t the only place where this wondrous solar event occurs. A total solar eclipse occurs somewhere on Earth about every 18 months — there will be seven in the next decade “It’s such a dramatic, spectacular, beautiful event,” Fred Espenak, a retired astrophysicist who mapped every eclipse from 1999 to the year 3000, told Science News . “You only get a few brief minutes, typically, of totality before it ends. After it’s over, you’re craving to see it again.”If you simply cannot wait to start planning for the next great American eclipse (and why should you?), then keep scrolling and check out a few of the places the 2024 event will pass through.