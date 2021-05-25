Where You Should Plan a Trip, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Using astrology as our guide, we've made it easy for you to choose your next destination with this list based on each sign of the zodiac.

While we all may feel drawn to certain bucket list locations while we plan our travels, we sometimes have difficulty deciding which to check off the list first.

Do we take that trendy fitness vacation, or escape into the heart of a jungle? Do we find solace in a spiritual retreat, or make new friends at a party on the beach?

If you know your rising and/or moon sign, use those as the guides to help you choose your travel destination below, since they rule your physical reality. If you only know your sun sign (based on the month you were born), that's OK, and this list will still help.

Aries: Running Tour in Nairobi

Can't stop, won't stop, so don't stop! Aries is the epitome of physical activity in the zodiac, so this year take a trip that embodies all that energy with a running tour. Yes, you can sightsee and exercise at the same time. There are more and more cities around the world offering these fitness-oriented vacations, so why not expand your experience to a new level by running with some of the top athletes in the world in Nairobi, Kenya? Renowned at the Olympics for their running abilities, they will guide you through their hometown and surrounding parks, where you can run with the tallest creatures on earth: giraffes!

Taurus: Chocolate Immersion in Quito, Ecuador

If there was ever a foodie amongst the zodiac, it is you, Taurus. Indulging in the most decadent chocolate while experiencing the beautiful land and culture where it originated is a must-have trip for you. From artwork, to wine tasting, to private cooking classes that teach you to make your own chocolate masterpiece, this tour has been curated for an earth sign like you who enjoys order as much as luxury. With a mix of cultural immersion and the natural beauty of the jungle landscape, you'll find yourself moving at the pace of chocolate — in the most delicious way.

Gemini: Literary Tour Through the English Countryside

What is better than traveling through books? Traveling to where they were set and written. This 12-day customizable tour of the English countryside and London lets you see the hallowed hills of Austen, the trickling streams of Shakespeare, the moors of Conan-Doyle, and the forests of Pyle. Each day you'll find yourself somewhere new and enchanting, with plenty of people to share conversations with about your favorite characters and authors. Read along as you go and have the chance to set your destination based on your favorite literary landscape.

Cancer: Quiet Cultural Retreat by the Ocean in Tulum, Mexico

For every person there is a time when the ocean simply calls to you, and when the body asks for rest. The land of Tulum holds sacred energy, both to the ancient Mayans who lived there and the current residents who call it home. Your stay here includes traditional healing modalities such as Mayan abdominal massage and mud baths. Relax in solitude by the ocean, or take a yoga class with the sound of waves as your backdrop. If you can pull yourself away from the tranquil beaches, you will get the chance to see the tallest Mayan pyramid in Coba, Mayan ruins built right by the ocean in Tulum itself, and to dive into the deep, still waters of a cenote. All excursions are gracefully coordinated for you by the staff of the resort. For Cancer, the less you have to think about your trip, the better. Just sit back and enjoy.

Leo: Party on a Yacht, Beach, and Nightclub in Ibiza

If you aren't directly in the spotlight, Leo, you at least want to be around other people who aren't afraid of showing off as much as you. And what better place to be loud and seen than an island party? Get the chance to watch some of the best entertainment, or become it. From five-star dining to world-famous DJ sets and lavish beach extravaganzas, this is your chance to dress to the nines and wear a bathing suit all in the same day, and sometimes even at the same time. This hotel is walking distance to the beach and to the highly sought-after electronic scene of Eden, as well as the shopping on sunset strip and pre-party at Cafe Mambo.

Virgo: Wellness Reset and Holistic Spa in Arizona

We know what matters to you the most Virgo — your health and wellness. How else could you get everything done, you overachiever, you? So take a moment to give yourself the best spa package and fine dining to match with a desert getaway in the heart of Arizona. This world famous resort has an Aqua circuit like no other, with state-of-the-art amenities to boost your body's ability to heal and overall well-being. Take advantage of the sound healing classes in the evenings to give you the ultimate night's sleep, and then wake to practice yoga on the lawn. In between, you'll have the chance for a massage, a reiki session, and a deliciously rejuvenating smoothie by the pool. With gorgeous weather for most of the year, you get the maximum amount of Vitamin D in this sunlit state, so you'll be sure to feel the lasting results of good health even after you return home.

Libra: Thailand Island-hopper Group Tour With New Friends

No one can hold a conversation like you can, Libra, but choosing who to go with can be difficult, so let this tour choose for you. See the best of all the sights with this island-hopping adventure, and make new friends while you do it. You get to explore all the best locations without having to pick one over another. Included in the trip is delicious Thai food, a full moon party, a Muay Thai lesson, and Thai massage. Days that aren't spent sightseeing or visiting beautiful waterfalls are reserved for you to relax by the beach and bond with your new friends and the locals.

Scorpio: Scuba Diving in the Bermuda Triangle

If you're interested in a deeper experience beyond the usual beach vacation, we have something for you, Scorpio. We know you are always interested in the mysterious parts of the world, and being a water sign, what better place to explore than the one place on Earth famous for mystery? Bermuda is known for the many sunken ships off its coast, and you can dive in and see them for yourself. You can become scuba certified at this location, as well as rent equipment made for a seasoned pro. Customizable packages make it so you get exactly what you want out of this trip.

Sagittarius: Spiritual Pilgrimage in the Himalayas

Never satisfied with the superficial, you need a trip that goes beyond just sightseeing, Sagittarius. Let your arrow point you to some of the most spiritually transformative sacred land in the world in the Himalayas. Immerse yourself in the culture, dive into meditative practices, and climb to the heights of sacred mountains. You will feel like you are journeying across the world to find yourself, and at the same time like you are coming home in this land of Shangri-La.

Capricorn: Climbing Mountains in the Footsteps of the Inca

Climbing to the top of a mountain will probably sound pretty familiar to you, Capricorn, but these mountains are super special. They hold history as well as huge architectural achievements. When it comes to the ruins along the Inca trail, you'll come face to face with engineering impossibilities of megalithic stone that will inspire you to go the distance in every area of your life after you return home. You will be led by an individual guide who grew up in a local village and see the land of the sacred valley through their eyes. Just like your sign's symbol, the mer-goat, you'll get to spend time by the Urubamba river, and then rise to the peaks overlooking Machu Picchu. Celebrate your success in the town of the Inca that lay pristinely hidden from the Spanish invaders for hundreds of years.

Aquarius: Humanitarian Volunteer Vacation

All Aquarians have a heart for the planet and its people, so a vacation where you get to give back is the best way to find fulfillment. When it comes to a volunteer vacation, you have many options to choose from. Do you want to help bring water to a village by pitching in with a well and cisterns? Or do you want to help women who are building their business expand? Are you looking to set up a school room for kids who don't have one? Or update a medical center for a farming community? Let your heart be your guide as you choose to travel and impact the world.

Pisces: Mermaid Dream Retreat

What Pisces doesn't dream of becoming a mystical, magical creature? Since you basically are already a mermaid, this is the perfect way to bring that dream into reality. Enjoy an all-inclusive experience on the beautiful island of Fiji, where you will be flown in, have delicious meals, and be surrounded by like-minded magical people. Days include underwater movement lessons, photography sessions, cultural activities, and a mermaid certification. Leave feeling like the magical being you are, with a tail to prove it.