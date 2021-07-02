Astronauts Say the SpaceX Toilet Will Be in a 360-degree Glass Dome With Epic Views of Space

You know those restaurants where half of the reason to visit is to spend some time in the gorgeous bathroom? Turns out space may be the same thing.

An astronaut set to board the first civilian space flight aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spaceship revealed that the rocket's toilet will be housed in a glass cupola at its tip. When the cupola design was revealed earlier this year, SpaceX Founder Elon Musk tweeted that the glass dome was "probably most 'in space' you could possibly feel." And it turns out: the best way to take in the view may be on the spaceship's porcelain throne.

Jared Isaacman, a jet pilot who purchased four seats onboard SpaceX and will serve as mission command, revealed that the eye-popping glass dome is also where the toilet will sit.

"It's not a ton of privacy. But you do have this kind of privacy curtain that cuts across the top of the spacecraft, so you can kind of separate yourself from everyone else," Isaacman told Insider. "And that also happens to be where the glass cupola is. So, you know, when people do inevitably have to use the bathroom, they're going to have one hell of a view."

Both SpaceX and NASA have declined to reveal more information about the toilet aboard the Crew Dragon, but other passengers have teased out more information. After taking the Crew Drago to the International Space Station last year, NASA astronaut Doug Hurley told reporters that the toilet "works very similar to the one we were used to in the Space Shuttle, and it worked very well. We had no issues with it."

The SpaceX mission is set to be the first orbital spaceflight ever without a professional astronaut on board. Although the costs of the space tickets have not been revealed, NASA estimated that the mission could cost around $55 million per seat.

The mission could take off as early as Sept. 15. The space tourists will spend about three days in orbit, conducting experiments and enjoying the view. But it's TBD how much the toilet aboard Crew Drago will be used.

Last year, former NASA astronaut and current SpaceX consultant Garrett Reisman told Space.com that he didn't believe the toilet would see much action in space.

"I can tell you from personal experience, and data collected by NASA — it's kind of like going on a camping trip, in the sense that, for the first 24 hours, your body kind of shuts down a little bit as far as the digestive system goes," Reisman said. "So, I guess where I'm going with this is, I don't think there's going to be a whole lot of pooping on Dragon."