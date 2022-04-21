The Massive Space Balloon Taking Passengers to Earth's Outer Atmosphere Now Has a Chic Space Lounge — See Inside

Get ready to launch your vacation plans into the stratosphere.

Space Perspective, which describes itself as "Earth's leading luxury spaceflight experience company," recently revealed Spaceship Neptune's customizable Space Lounge interior.

Space Perspective's Spaceship Neptune Lounge, interior and exterior renderings Credit: Courtesy of Space Perspective

As Travel + Leisure previously reported, Spaceship Neptune is actually a massive balloon, about the size of a football stadium, that will take guests on a six-hour, round-trip journey to the edge of the atmosphere and back again. At the peak of the journey, guests can get 360-degree views of the planet below, all inside a cozy pressurized lounge. The lounge is built using sustainable materials, including a handcrafted bar using proprietary materials recycled from the unique space balloon that will transport passengers into space in 2024. (On a related note, Spaceship Neptune will be the only carbon-neutral, zero-emission way to visit space when it launches two years from now.)

Space Perspective's Spaceship Neptune Lounge, interior and exterior renderings Credit: Courtesy of Space Perspective

"Our mission is to inspire space explorers to connect more closely with our planet and each other, and the environment in which they travel with us is central to this," Jane Poynter, founder, co-CEO, and chief experience officer at Space Perspective, shared in a statement provided to T+L. "Our Space Lounge is a world away from the white, utilitarian environments you find in other spacecraft."

To further enhance its space travel initiative, the company also brought on hospitality and entertainment entrepreneur David Grutman as its Experience Curator to advise on the end-to-end trip for each guest (or "Space Explorer").

"The world-class team at Space Perspective is on a mission to change people's perception of what adventure travel can be," Grutman said. "We have so many ideas on how we can customize the journey – from birthday celebrations, and corporate getaways, to creating seminal moments that will capture the imaginations of all."

As for what those guests will experience in the cabin, the team said the lounge will have arched reclining seats and customizable mood lighting including red LED lights. The capsule also comes with a telescope and interactive screens, and even a luxe bathroom, complete with its own window looking out to space.

"Our world-class expert crew, who have been integral to all human space balloon flights in the last 50 years, trialed hundreds of layouts and we've secured a patent for our structural engineering, with two design patents pending," Taber MacCallum, founder, co-CEO and chief technology officer, said. "The quintessential spaceflight experience is a shared human experience and we're super proud of this significant milestone as we move full steam ahead towards commercial flight."

Poynter added, "It is hard to overstate the importance of this design breakthrough, Space Perspective is setting the standard in space tourism. The welcoming comfort and calm of the exhilarating Space Lounge experience offers travelers the opportunity to take phenomenal pictures, be educated via our expert pilot and interactive content, enjoy once-in-a-lifetime dining experiences, and of course simply soak up the 360-degree views."

Space Perspective's Spaceship Neptune Lounge, interior and exterior renderings Credit: Courtesy of Space Perspective