What Kind of Space Tourist Are You?

For you, the International Space Station (ISS) is humanity's greatest achievement. Those six men and women who orbit our planet at 17,000 mph for months on end are the true pioneers of our species, and you'd give anything to be among them. You'll want to keep your eye on Space Adventures. The company has booked multi-day trips to the ISS for seven private citizens so far. Russian space agency Roscosmos has announced that it will send two tourists to the ISS with Space Adventures in 2023, one of whom will participate in a spacewalk.

Axiom Space, a newcomer compared to Space Adventures, is also offering a trip to the ISS using SpaceX for its flight.