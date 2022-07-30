This Capsule Is Going to Bring Travelers to Space in 2024 — See Inside

When Space Perspective brings travelers to the great beyond in 2024, it will be from the inside of a spherical capsule with 360-degree views of the stars and planets.

The Spaceship Neptune capsule design, which Space Perspective unveiled this week, will be carbon neutral and include a "proprietary splash cone" for a gentle water landing, according to the company. The spherical shape, optimal for pressure resistance, will translate to more headroom. The capsule also includes reflective coated windows to limit solar gain, which, according to a release sent to Travel + Leisure, are similar to an astronaut's helmet.

Courtesy of Space Perspective

The capsule is patent-pending and currently in production near Space Perspective's Operations Center at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

"Our proprietary flight system means that the capsule and SpaceBalloon always remain connected, and take-off and landing conditions are always within our control," Taber MacCallum, the founder, co-CEO, and chief technology officer of Space Perspective, said in a statement. "The team has come together to create an amazingly robust, safe, and incredibly elegant and luxurious system for Spaceship Neptune. Simplicity and automation are the keys to safety."

Courtesy of Space Perspective

Travelers who venture to space in these capsules will experience a six-hour round-trip journey, including a two-hour descent to Earth.

The company, which calls itself "the world's first luxury spaceflight experience company," will sell tickets to space for $125,000 per passenger. Travelers will sit in plush reclining seats and sail 20 miles above the Earth. The capsule will even have Wi-Fi so passengers can capture every detail about the experience and beam it back to Earth.

Courtesy of Space Perspective

Space tourism has been taking off in recent years with several companies, including Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic, bringing passengers into space.

Courtesy of Space Perspective

And travelers may soon be able to stay overnight looking down on Earth when the Orbital Assembly's Voyager Station opens. The hotel, which is projected to open in 2027, will feature accommodations for up to 280 guests and even have villas available for purchase as vacation homes.

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.