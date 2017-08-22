What it Was Like to Experience the Solar Eclipse Around the U.S.

By Talia Avakian August 22, 2017
Credit: Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images
Skygazers across America were treated to a rare sight when the first total solar eclipse to sweep across the entire continental United States in 99 years took place on Monday, August 21.

Those on the path of totality, which stretched from Oregon to South Carolina, were able to watch as the moon fully blocked out the sun and the sky turned to twilight. Others outside of the path were able to see a partial eclipse, with the moon partly obscuring the sun to cast crescents of sunlight on the sidewalks and through the trees.

Eclipse viewers gathered from around the world, donning their ISO-compliant solar eclipse glasses and toting their cereal box pinhole viewers.

From Oregon to New York, here's what it was like to experience the total solar eclipse in the United States.
Madras, Oregon

Credit: ROB KERR/AFP/Getty Images

Dubbed “The Great American Eclipse,” the event gave viewers in Oregon the earliest glimpse at the celestial action.

Amity, Oregon

Credit: Chris Weeks/Getty Images

The eclipse reached totality in locations like include Amity, Oregon, with millions coming out to stand along the 70-mile-wide path of totality and watch the sky go dark.

Ochoco National Forest, Oregon

Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Festivals were arranged around the country for the spectacle, including the Oregon Eclipse Festival, which took place at the Big Summit Prairie ranch in the Ochoco National Forest. Far away from populated areas, viewers could kill time before and after the eclipse by enjoying eclectic art installations and themed music stages.

Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming

Credit: George Frey/Getty Images

Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming was another popular viewing location, since it was located in the center of the eclipse’s route, according to GreatAmericanEclipse.com. Gazers enjoyed both the full eclipse, as well as the park's astounding peaks and alpine lakes.

Alliance, Nebraska

Credit: RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Another multi-day festival called Toadstock took place on a prairie in Alliance, Nebraska, which fell directly on the path of the eclipse.

Carbondale, Illinois

Credit: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Schools around the nation also had eclipse viewings, including Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois.

Southern Illinois University

Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Southern Illinois was treated to the longest duration of totality during the eclipse, with viewers getting around two minutes and 40 seconds to marvel at the event.

Hopkinsville, Kentucky

Credit: Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Signs for the eclipse could be seen around Hopkinsville, Kentucky. According to NASA, it was here that the axis of the moon’s shadow could be seen pointed most directly at the center of the Earth.

Hoptown

Credit: Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Known as Hoptown by locals, Hopkinsville invited eager viewers with telescopes ready in hand to capture the event from a makeshift campground that had been set up in the city.

Eclipseville

Credit: Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The area was even nicknamed Eclipseville for the event thanks to its prime location, with gazers standing on the roofs of their cars to get a closer view.

Isle of Palms, South Carolina

Credit: Pete Marovich/Getty Images

The Isle of Palms in South Carolina was one of the last locations where visitors could get a view of totality, with fans creating sand tributes in honor of the event's final moments.

Washington, D.C.

Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Most locations throughout the U.S. experienced a partial eclipse. People used solar eclipse glasses to gaze at the sun, or watched for the crescent reflections through leaves, pinhole viewers, and other devices.

New York City, New York

Credit: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

With the moon blocking out only a portion of the sun, the sun appeared as a brilliant crescent.

Louisville, Kentucky

Credit: Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Trees were another way to safely watch the eclipse, with gaps in the leaves creating tiny pinholes that cast moon-shaped images on the ground.

When to Catch it Next

Credit: Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images

The total eclipse was the first to sweep the continent from coast-to-coast in nearly a century, with the next chance to witness another eclipse in 2019 in South America, and in 2024 in North America.

By Talia Avakian