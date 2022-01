What it Was Like to Experience the Solar Eclipse Around the U.S.

Skygazers across America were treated to a rare sight when the first total solar eclipse to sweep across the entire continental United States in 99 years took place on Monday, August 21.Those on the path of totality, which stretched from Oregon to South Carolina, were able to watch as the moon fully blocked out the sun and the sky turned to twilight. Others outside of the path were able to see a partial eclipse, with the moon partly obscuring the sun to cast crescents of sunlight on the sidewalks and through the trees.Eclipse viewers gathered from around the world, donning their ISO-compliant solar eclipse glasses and toting their cereal box pinhole viewers From Oregon to New York, here's what it was like to experience the total solar eclipse in the United States.