From Cordless Vacuums to In-flight WiFi, These Innovations From NASA Changed Life on Earth

Why fund NASA? Glad you asked. A mission to Mars will also make Earth a better place to live.

That’s because conquering the laws of physics requires powerful science and an innovative attitude. NASA has brought together some of the best minds on the planet to solve the challenges of space travel. But the technology and inventions which support space exploration often also benefit our daily lives here on Earth.

Here are a only few everyday comforts which relied on rocket scientist to get off the ground.