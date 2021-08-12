Montage Healdsburg, the newest luxury resort in Sonoma and the first Montage presence in Northern California, just took their programming to otherworldly heights. The 258-acre property, surrounded by a brilliant night sky (not to mention award-winning wineries in every direction), unveiled an astrotourism package with a $95,000 price tag. Dubbed The Sky's the Limit, this package covers round-trip JetEdge flights from anywhere in the U.S. to the property, a two-night stay in the resort's largest suite, Guest House, a private tour of the Robert Ferguson Observatory, and two hours with a professional astrophotographer.

Interior of private jet Credit: Courtesy of Jet Edge

Let's just unpack these perks a little, shall we? Montage debuted their JetEdge partnership this spring, and the five-star hotel/private aviation collaboration is perfectly suited for this ethereal package. Montage Healdburg's Guest House sleeps six, and the over-the-top accommodation has an outdoor hot tub, a view of the hotel's 15 acres of vineyards, and multiple fire pits. And, of course, The Sky's the Limit package includes a private dinner for you and five guests on the Guest House terrace.



Interior of Montage Healdsburg Guest House Credit: Christian Horan

As for the astrotourism part of this package, guests will delve into the mysteries of the night sky at Robert Ferguson Observatory in Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, located adjacent to Healdsburg in Santa Rosa. The largest observatory in the western U.S., Robert Ferguson is nestled within the hills of Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, thereby benefitting from decreased light pollution. It's hard not to fawn over the array of telescopes at the observatory, but stargazers will be particularly enamored with the 40-inch reflector telescope and the 2-meter refractor telescope, both poised for viewing planets, stars, and galaxies far far away.