Nature's best fireworks show is about to begin, and you could snag a front-row seat.

Win a Free Trip to a Dark Sky Sanctuary in Nevada to See the Best Meteor Shower of the Year

Every August, the Perseid meteor shower lights up the sky with up to 100 shooting stars per hour — an event NASA calls the "best meteor shower of the year." Given the beautiful summer weather, there's no better time to pack up, hike out into the dark wilderness, and witness the display. If you don't have access to a dark area, don't worry — Reno and Lake Tahoe have your back.

The Nevadan vacation destination is launching a big travel giveaway, flying one lucky winner and a guest out to the desert to one of the best viewing points for the meteor shower — a Dark Sky Sanctuary. The winner will also be awarded with a four-wheel-drive rental car and a pack full of camping gear (and local beer).

A group of people with headlamps in the Dark Sky Sanctuary in Massacre Rim, Near Reno Tahoe Credit: Courtesy of Kurt Kuznicki/Friends of Nevada Wilderness

Massacre Rim, about a four-and-a-half-hour drive outside of Reno, was designated one of the darkest places in the world by the International Dark-Sky Association in 2018. The area has a population of just 800, which means light pollution is basically nonexistent here. As such, it's a prime stargazing location, especially during a meteor shower like the Perseids.

In addition to transportation and camping gear for the meteor shower itself, the contest winner will also be given a free night at a Reno hotel for some pre- or post-adventure relaxation.

To enter, simply head to visitrenotahoe.com and submit your info.

And if you don't win, don't fret. You can see the Perseids from pretty much anywhere in the world, but especially in Northern Hemisphere, so long as you have clear skies with no light pollution, though we think camping in the desert sounds like a pretty cool way to watch the show.

Astrotourist in the Dark Sky Sanctuary at Massacre Rim, Near Reno Tahoe Credit: Courtesy of Reno Sparks Convention & Visitors Authority

The meteor shower runs from mid-July through late August, but the peak activity will occur on the nights of Aug. 11, 12, and 13 this year.