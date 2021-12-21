You Can Drink Cocktails With Astronauts at Kennedy Space Center

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is inviting adults to come and live out all their childhood fantasies with an out-of-this-world experience this winter.

Throughout the holiday season, the center wants guests to come and kick back for a cocktail and conversation with an astronaut through its new Chat With An Astronaut series and the relaunched Astronaut Encounter.

"Our programs, events, and attractions at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex are designed to bring our guests as close to space as possible, without ever leaving Earth," Therrin Protze, chief operating officer, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, said in a statement. "Inviting astronauts to share their memorable and inspiring stories with our guests is one way we do that. There are so many experiences that are unique to us at the visitor complex, and one of the most special is the opportunity to engage directly with our national space heroes."

The Chat With An Astronaut series takes place in an intimate, small-group setting, ensuring every guest has their most pressing questions answered. And, during the chat, guests can enjoy food and drinks together as well. The program is offered twice daily at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. ET.

The add-on experience includes a continental breakfast in the morning, or chef's choice of culinary samplings in the afternoon, one alcoholic drink per adult ticket (more available for purchase), a commemorative gift, and a signed portrait of the astronaut. Tickets for the series are $50 per adult and $35 per child.

But this isn't your only chance to meet a few humans who've seen Earth from above. The center's beloved Astronaut Encounter, back at the Universe Theater, is a 40-minute experience that allows all guests the rare opportunity to meet veteran NASA astronauts and learn about their experiences in space as commanders, pilots, and mission and payload specialists. The Astronaut Encounter is included in the price of general admission.

The December Astronauts of the Day schedule includes chats with Ken Cameron from Dec. 19 to 22, Norm Thagard from Dec. 23 to 28, and Tony Antonelli from Dec. 29 through Jan. 2.

"The opportunity to be part of the important mission to educate the next generation of space explorers is the perfect next phase of my career," Bruce Melnick, veteran astronaut and director of operational excellence at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, said. "I'm looking forward to sharing my passion for adventure and my experiences in space — and on Earth — with our guests as we bring exciting new programs to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex."