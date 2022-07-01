Manhattanhenge, a Supermoon, and Meteor Showers Are All Coming in July — Here's When to See Them

What to see in the sky this month.

By
Stephanie Vermillion
Stephanie-Vermillion-author-pic
Stephanie Vermillion

Stephanie Vermillion is a travel journalist and photographer covering stories at the intersection of culture and adventure, along with astrotourism and national park news. * 6+ years of travel journalism and photography experience * Travel work published in outlets including Travel + Leisure, National Geographic, Outside, BBC Travel, Backpacker, CNN Travel, and Condé Nast Traveler * Travel, wildlife, and outdoor content produced for brands such as Patagonia, WWF, AAA, and more

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 1, 2022
The sun rises above 42nd Street during a reverse 'Manhattanhenge' in New York, New York photographed from Weehawken, New Jersey on November 24, 2021
Photo: YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images

If last month's planet parade whet your stargazing appetite, you're in luck: the July 2022 roster of night-sky events will deliver even more awe.

This month's lineup of nighttime events runs the gamut from a a mid-month supermoon, late-month meteor showers, and one of the Big Apple's most highly anticipated summer celebrations: Manhattanhenge, a sunset spectacular named and celebrated by world-renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Grab your camera and binoculars, and prepare to be wowed by July 2022's array of night-sky wonders. Here are the ones we're most excited about.

July 11-12: Manhattanhenge

This month, the best NYC show isn't necessarily on Broadway; it's on a handful of Manhattan's east-west oriented streets. The spectacle? Manhattanhenge, a time when the sunset aligns with those east-west oriented streets, framing the setting sun perfectly between the Big Apple skyscrapers, according to space-news resource EarthSky.

The best viewing locations include 14th, 23rd, 34th, 42nd, and 57th streets, per EarthSky. The further east along these streets the better. Expect the best sunset display at 8:20 p.m. ET on July 11 and 8:21 p.m. ET on July 12. Manhattanhenge will return January 11 and 12 with "Reverse Manhattanhenge," when the sunrise creates a similar effect in the early morning.

July 12: NASA Releases James Webb Space Telescope First Images

At 10:30 a.m. ET on July 12, NASA will unveil the long-awaited first (and full-color) images from its James Webb Space Telescope, which launched in December 2021. The telescope includes cutting-edge technology that can examine closer solar-system objects to old, distant galaxies that date back to the early universe, just several hundred million years post-Big Bang, according to Space.com. NASA will share these images via a live event on July 12, with additional live sessions later in the day and week.

July 13: Supermoon

July's full moon will continue Earth's supermoon streak; it's the third of four supermoons in a row, according to a Space.com interview with NASA eclipse scientist Fred Espenak. This month's stunning lunar show will take place on July 13, with next month's on August 12. According to Espenak, this kind of consecutive supermoon extravaganza isn't rare. "Every 14 months or so, we get two or more likely three to four" supermoons in a row, he told Space.com.

To catch this supermoon — the closest supermoon of 2022 — The Old Farmer's Almanac recommends looking to the southeast after sunset on July 13. The publication also notes the July full moon earned its name, Full Buck Moon, because the male deer's (buck's) antlers are fully growing by this month.

July 28-29: Delta Aquariid Meteor Shower Peak

Prepare to be awestruck by this month's Delta Aquariid meteor shower, which produces up to 20 meteors per hour at its strongest, according to SeaSky.org. While the shower runs from mid-July to late August, it peaks around the middle of that timeframe; this year, its most active time is the night of July 28 into July 29.

Unlike a supermoon, viewing a meteor shower requires a viewing spot with clear, dark skies; here are some of our favorite dark-sky spots. This year's shower peak also coincides with the new moon, which means those dark skies will be even darker — and the meteor shower even brighter.

July 30: Alpha Capricornid Meteor Shower Peak

The Alpha Capricornid meteor shower stays active throughout much of summer, from July 3 to August 15, but its grandest showing is July 30. At this point, it reaches its peak with roughly five meteors per hour around 8 a.m. ET, according to In-the-Sky.org. Like Delta Aquarids, you'll need a dark-sky spot to fully enjoy this out-of-this-world show.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
View of meteorite streaking over Trona Pinnacles near Death Valley, CA during annual Perseid Meteor Showers, August 2, 2019.
Two Meteor Showers Will Peak This Week — Here's How to Spot a Shooting Star
Strawberry Moon in New York City
See a Strawberry Moon, 5 Planets at Once, a Meteor Shower, and More Astro Events This Month
Super Flower Moon
'Kissing' Planets, a Super Flower Moon, and Meteor Showers Are Coming — Here's When to See Them
Jack Tucker, 7, places his rainbow in the window of a house in Bedminster, Bristol
Good News From Around the World to Make You Smile During Quarantine
A meteor of the lyrids in the sky is seen on April 22, 2020 in Schermbeck, Germany.
This Meteor Shower Hasn't Been Seen Since 1861 — and It's Happening This Week
Amazon Prime Day Early Deals
Everything You Need to Know About Amazon Prime Day 2022 — Plus the Best Early Deals You Can Shop Today
View of meteorite streaking over Trona Pinnacles near Death Valley, CA during annual Perseid Meteor Showers, August 2, 2019.
The Perseid Meteor Shower Will Bring the Best Shooting Stars of the Year — Here's When to Look
3D Illustration of southern Earth from Space.
2022 in Space Travel: What to Watch for This Year
Colorado’s San Juan Mountains, as seen from the town of Silverton
These Southwestern Mountain Towns Show a Quieter Side of Colorado — With Hot Springs, Hiking, and Boutique Hotels
Milky Way during Eta Aquariids meteor shower
The Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower Will Illuminate the Sky With Shooting Stars — How to Watch
Nearly 100 Perseid meteors captured over 2.5 hours of imaging.
Catch the Best Shooting Stars of 2021 Next Month — Here's Where to Look
Geminid meteor shower in rural Utah.
The Dazzling Geminid Meteor Shower Peaks This Month — Here's How to See Shooting Stars
Cameras for Travel
The Best Cameras for Travel, According to Professional Photographers
The Dark Sky Sanctuary in Massacre Rim, Near Reno Tahoe
Win a Free Trip to a Dark Sky Sanctuary in Nevada to See the Best Meteor Shower of the Year
lyrid meteor shower
The Lyrid Meteor Shower Will Bring Dazzling Shooting Stars This Month
The day after of the Manhattanhenge. The setting sun is aligned with the 42nnd street Midtown and illuminates the traffic and buildings on the grid of Manhattan, New York City U.S.A. on Jun. 01 2017.
Manhattanhenge Is Back! Here's When and Where You Can See NYC's Best Sunsets of the Year