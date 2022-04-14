A Rare 'Pink Moon' Will Light Up the Sky on Saturday — How to See It

The full moon sets behind Stonehenge on April 27, 2021 in Amesbury, England. The pink supermoon will reach peak size in the early hours of Tuesday morning and will shine 30% brighter than a normal full moon.

This weekend will see the rising of the "Pink Moon," always one of the year's most popular astronomical spectacles. It will look its best as it appears low on the eastern horizon on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Here's everything you need to know about this weekend's "Pink Moon."

What is a "Pink Moon"?

The moon orbits Earth every 29 days, which is why there's a full moon approximately once a month. April's full moon is called the "Pink Moon" because April sees the emergence of pink wildflowers in North America. However, to be clear, the moon won't be pink — the "Pink Moon" moniker is entirely misleading. It will actually glow orange instead.

There are also other names for April's full moon, from the "Sprouting Grass Moon" and the "Growing Moon" to the "Fish Moon" and the "Hare Moon."

When to Watch the "Pink Moon"

The best time to watch any full moon is at moonrise, when it appears on the eastern horizon. As it does, it looks a glorious orange color, turning gradually to pale yellow, and finally, into a bright white orb as it rises higher into the night sky.

Although the exact time of moonrise depends on where you are on the planet, the celestial schedule is kind to North America this month. Those in New York on Saturday should look east from 7:44 p.m. EDT, while Los Angeles viewers should look in the same direction at 7:41 p.m. PDT. In both locations, the sun will have set 10 to 20 minutes beforehand.

When Is the Next Full Moon?

The next full Moon is the "Super Blood Flower Moon," which will rise on May 16, 2022. Later that evening, the moon will pass into Earth's shadow, causing a total lunar eclipse, also known as a "Blood Moon" because the lunar surface will go a reddish color. That totality will last for a stunning 84 minutes and can be easily seen from across North America.