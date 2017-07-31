Although the eclipse’s path of totality — where the moon will completely block the sun for about two minutes — is only about 70 miles wide, the entire country will be able to catch at least a partial eclipse. The last time a total solar eclipse cut across the whole contiguous country was in 1918, according to NASA .

For those debating whether or not the eclipse will be worth the trek, there are several different ways to visualize exactly what the eclipse will look like in different parts of the country: Timeanddate.com has a tool that shows what the eclipse will look like from different cities as well as the exact times of the eclipse including totality, and Vox has an eclipse tool that allows users to input their zip code and find out the exact time the eclipse will peak in their neighborhood and what it will look like.