This Is What Future Space Hotels Might Look Like, According to Hotels.com

If 2020 has you daydreaming of ways to escape planet Earth, Hotels.com has the ultimate intergalactic travel inspiration for you. In honor of National Aerospace Week, Hotels.com announced its goal of becoming the first online travel site to offer future hotel bookings in space, and you can visit the new booking page for some imaginative renderings of what interstellar travel might be like.

One day, intrepid travelers might even be able to book their own space trips on the website, although they will have to wait until space hotels actually exist. Of course, that might be sooner than we think. This summer, we saw incredible steps forward for the future of space tourism, as SpaceX and NASA sent astronauts into space for their “Launch America” mission and Virgin Galactic revealed its spaceship design.

“Hotels.com is proud to already offer the best properties on planet Earth. The way things are going in 2020 inspired us to see if we can extend that offering to the entire galaxy,” Josh Belkin, vice president of global brand at Hotels.com, said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure. “This announcement is our hope to encourage and move forward the concept of space tourism, while revving up excitement for that aspect of the travel industry that is sure to come sometime in the near future.”

Until space tourism is a reality, Hotels.com has crafted renderings depicting what space hotels could look like, complete with space suit robes and moon-boot slippers; AI concierges; a meteor mini bar stocked with Martian martinis, cosmic cosmos, and astronomical snacks; holographic wake-up calls; robot bellhops; and more. But you don’t have to wait until then to take a vacation — the company is giving 20 lucky travelers a $250 Hotels.com gift card to use for a future stay (only on Earth, for now), but there’s a catch. If you have one of the eight planets as your legal first, middle, or last name, you can enter to win via the website.

