You Can Watch This Week's Meteor Shower From a Glass 'Sky Slide' High Above Los Angeles (Video)

Staring up at the night sky watching colorful meteors streak across can be a magical experience — and doing it from a glass slide nearly 1,000 feet above the ground would only make it more special.

As the country prepares to watch the Geminid meteor shower this week, one Los Angeles venue is ready to welcome visitors with a unique perspective on the sky show. Stargazers interested in adding a little adrenaline to their meteor viewing should head to OUE Skyspace LA, an outdoor deck in Downtown LA that features a 45-foot, fully enclosed glass slide on the side of the U.S. Bank Tower.

Image zoom Courtesy of OUE Skyspace LA

Speed down the slide, originally installed by a helicopter in 2016, as you take in the view of the skyline and the shooting stars lighting it up in colors like orange, blue, red, and green.

Image zoom Courtesy of OUE Skyspace LA

The Geminid meteor shower, which produces the most shooting stars per hour of any other shower of its kind, is caused when particles from comets discharge energy as they hit the Earth’s atmosphere at 22 miles per second (and we thought air travel was fast). The shower is predicted to be at its strongest from Dec. 13-14 or 14-15.

Image zoom Courtesy of OUE Skyspace LA

“Whether it’s a meteor shower, eclipse, full moon, or any other celestial event, the panorama is much more spectacular 1,000 feet closer to the sky,” Ray Serafin, the general manager of OUE Skyspace LA, told Travel + Leisure in an email, adding it is a “one-of-a-kind interstellar viewing experience.”

While there’s a chance a full moon might make the dazzling meteors harder to see (and it’s Friday the 13th, to boot), OUE Skyspace LA isn’t letting that get them down.

Image zoom Courtesy of OUE Skyspace LA

The space (which charges $25 for admission and $8 to ride the slide on Friday) is utilizing its two open-air observation terraces — with 360-degree views of the city — to keep an eye out for the sky show with live music and drinks to entertain until 2 a.m. Grab a local sip from one of two bars on the 69th floor, including a beer and wine bar offering more than two dozen varieties from across California on tap.

And while there’s no guarantee you’ll see the meteor shower, if you ask us, there’s no better way to try your hand at stargazing than with a drink and a thrilling turn in a slide that hovers high above the city.