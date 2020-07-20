An Astronaut Aboard the International Space Station Just Shared an Epic Video of Comet Neowise

Comet Neowise, the "C / 2020 F3 Neowise comet" is observed over the sky in Kirklareli, Turkey on July 15, 2020. The "C / 2020 F3 Neowise comet", named after the "NEOWISE" recently discovered comet by telescope of the US Aviation and Space Agency.

By now, you’ve likely heard that a comet known as Neowise is putting on a surprise show for skywatchers this month. But, in case you needed a little boost to get outside and look for it yourself, let us present you with this unbelievable 4K video of the comet hovering in the heavens.

On July 5, NASA astronaut Bob Behnken floated over to the window aboard the International Space Station (ISS) to check out the view of the Earth below. It was then that he noticed the comet rising above our home planet. So, he turned on the ISS camera and took hundreds of photographs, which U.K.-based graphic artist Seán Doran downloaded from the NASA image archive and edited into the time-lapse movie above, Business Insider explained.

"Right before the sun came up, that comet became visible during that short period of time when it was still close to the sun, but the sun was still hidden by the Earth," Behnken told The New York Times during its podcast called The Daily. "It was just an awesome sight to be able to see."

The entire video can be described as the ultimate zen experience. As the ISS travels at about five miles per second, the Earth can be seen slowly rotating toward sunrise below.

Then, at the three-minute mark, the sun begins to appear in the lower-left corner. At the same time, the comet can also be seen rising above the horizon, with its dust and gas trailing behind. It stays in full view until the ISS rotates into the daylight.