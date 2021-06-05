After the Events of 2020, One Writer Found Comfort in Chasing the Total Solar Eclipse in Chile

"Mira mira mira mira!" ("Look look look look!") someone cried. Cameras snapped wildly as the raucous call of bandurrias, or black-faced ibises, known for screeching just before dawn, echoed from the hills around us. The temperature dropped, and I could feel my senses quicken. Everyone around me seemed to shudder in unison. The surrounding slopes were as blanketed by clouds as they'd been one, three, 15 minutes earlier. The sun above had formed a triumphant, if ethereal, halo. It felt like the opposite of terror. Here was wonder and hope. We had been desperate for a jolt. If the eclipse meant the end of the world as we knew it, it felt like wonderful news.