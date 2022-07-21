Buzz Aldrin's Personal Collection of Gear From Apollo 11 and More Is Going up for Auction — See It All Before It Gets Sold

Space historians, it's time to get your wallets out. The one and only Buzz Aldrin — the second person to walk on the moon — is putting some of his personal collection of space memorabilia up for auction at Sotheby's.

Although it's not the first time the former astronaut has auctioned off some of his personal belongings from the Gemini and Apollo eras, this sale has some particularly notable items.

From left: Buzz Aldrin's Flight Jacket and Ear Piece. Courtesy of Sotheby’s

For starters, there's the jacket Aldrin wore during Apollo 11, the mission that saw humans walk on the moon for the first time. (The 53rd anniversary of the lunar landing was in fact July 20) That jacket, which is the only piece of clothing from Apollo 11 that is still in private hands, is expected to fetch up to $2 million.

Clockwise from left: Buzz Aldrin's Go Army Beat Navy Flag, Apollo 11 LM Rendezvous Charts and Pen and Switch. Courtesy of Sotheby’s

There's also the infamous "Go Army, Beat Navy" banner that Aldrin brought with him on a spacewalk during the Gemini XII mission, alluding to the long-running football rivalry between the two military academies — Aldrin, of course, hailed from the army as a graduate of West Point in New York. The banner is expected to sell for up to $30,000.

And there's the felt-tip pen that might've saved Apollo 11. When a broken circuit breaker threatened the astronauts' safe return to Earth, Aldrin used the tip of this pen to fix it. It, like Aldrin's jacket, has a high sale estimate of $2 million.

From left: Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 LM Rendezvous Charts, MTV VMA "Original Moon Man" award. Courtesy of Sotheby’s

The auction will occur on July 26 at 12 p.m. ET at Sotheby's New York, and interested parties can place bids online. If you'd like to put in a bid for any of the lots, you'll have to pre-register here.

But if your pockets aren't quite deep enough to pay the thousands — or millions — of dollars some of these items will likely command, you can at least take a peek at them in person at Sotheby's in New York. The collection will be on view at the auction house before the sale, open to the public from July 21 through July 25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.