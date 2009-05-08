T+L Reports: Safari by Design

At the Outpost, Kruger National Park's newest and most remote lodge, the traditional camp has gone the way of the extinct blue antelope. Rather than settling into thatched-roof or tented suites, guests check into one of 12 clean-lined, open-air "spaces" cantilevered over the bush. Designed by Italian architect Enrico Daffonchio, the guest rooms blur the line between inside and out: wire-and-steel balconies appear to float above the veld, massive bowl-shaped concrete tubs overlook baobab-dotted floodplains, and diaphanous mosquito nets flutter around king-sized beds (a canvas sliding screen can be closed around the suite for privacy). But the austerity ends there. Outside the sleeping quarters, everything—the balsamic-marinated guinea fowl and the 70 South African vintages in the restaurant, the private plane and landing strip—epitomizes indulgence.