Celebrate the Yuletide Season by Bathing in a Hot Tub Full of Mulled Wine 

Who doesn’t love a little mulled wine on a cold, winter’s day? Those spicy and fruity aromas are so delicious, you might even be tempted to bathe in it.

Of course, there is a place where you can do that.

SpaSeekers, a spa booking website in the U.K., is now offering a “Mulled Wine Spa Day” where guests can chill out in a hot tub full of mulled wine as a way to relax, rejuvenate, and maybe make your skin smell like cinnamon and oranges, Lonely Planet reported.

While you might grimace at the idea of soaking in hot wine, the hot tub has been treated so it is at a neutral pH so it is safe and sanitary. Vinotherapy, a.k.a. bathing in wine, isn’t an entirely new concept, since there are spas around the world that offer this kind of treatment, especially at the Hakone Kowakien Yunessun Spa and Resort in Hakone, Japan. Wine treatments can help with stress, soften skin, and provide some anti-inflammatory relief, among other benefits.

According to Lonely Planet, the tub is set at 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit (37 degrees Celsius) so as to open your pores and let your skin soak in the rich tannins and antioxidants. Guests will also be given a glass of mulled wine to actually sip. Definitely don’t drink the wine that’s in the tub.

“A dip in this festive spa is ideal for reducing inflammation. It also provides a high level of antioxidants from punches of orange, cinnamon and star anise - giving you a wonderful detox just in time for the party season,” it says on the SpaSeekers website.

The spa day offer is through the Bazaar Spa & Silk Garden at Shrigley Hall, which is about 15 miles south of Manchester, England. The experience starts at £60 (about $80 USD) per person.

There are also a number of other seasonally-appropriate treatments available, including a brown sugar, cinnamon, and orange body scrub (a perfect complement to your mulled wine hot tub), and a 45-minute frankincense massage.

SpaSeekers notes that the experience will be available in December, though bookings are not yet open. For more information, visit the SpaSeekers website.