Spa Vacations

Unwind with the ultimate respite: a spa break. Spas can be found everywhere, but finding the best requires a discerning eye. Travel + Leisure searches the world to find the most opulent options as well as the best values. Its editors and writers can help you find the best spa breaks on any budget.

At This Sustainable Yucatán Retreat, Self Care Also Means Caring for the Planet

A holistic approach to wellness on the Riviera Maya.
This Famed Italian Day Spa Is Opening on Governor's Island — Including Outdoor Thermal Pools With Skyline Views

The hustle and bustle of NYC washes away at QC NY Spa
Here’s the Inside Scoop on the Brand New Spa at the Beverly Hills Hotel

She's got a new *lewk.*
These Mother’s Day-themed Activities in Puerto Rico Are the Best Way to Tell Your Mom You Love Her

How about a mother-daughter spa day?
This NYC Hotel Wants You to Rejuvenate With Spa Treatments and Wellness Offerings During a Luxe 3-night Retreat

Four Seasons wants you to live forever.
The Beverly Hills Hotel Just Gave Its Spa a Stunning Makeover — Here’s How It’s Even Better Than Before

It's everything you need for a relaxing day — and then some.
Why Your Spa Trip Will Never Be the Same

The past year has upturned the idea of wellness travel, prompting hotels and resorts to rethink just about everything to keep the good vibes flowing.
You Can Hike, Cuddle Puppies and Chickens, and Stargaze at This New Mexico Resort

Socially distance with humans, but get up close with adoptable puppies and friendly silkie chickens at Ojo Santa Fe.
Celebrate the Yuletide Season by Bathing in a Hot Tub Full of Mulled Wine 

Need to Escape? This Hotel in St. Bart's Will Send a Private Plane to Pick You Up

The Top 5 International Spas

The Top 15 Domestic Spas

An Entire Village in Sweden Is for Sale for $7.2 Million

Lots of people would love a vacation home in Europe — but how about a whole village?

NYC's New Equinox Club Has a Heated Outdoor Pool and Sauna Meditation — and You Can Get a Day Pass

A SoulCycle Wellness Retreat Will Soon Be Available to Avid Riders — Or Anyone Else

This Luxury Desert Retreat Is Miles From the Nearest Town — and It’s Perfect for Adventure and Rejuvenation

A Buddhist Nun Will Rock You to Sleep During a ‘Sacred Nap’ at This Ultra-luxury Resort in Bali

This Italian Island Has the Glamour of Capri Without the Crowds

New York’s Best-kept Secret Is This Castle Resort That's Straight Out of a Fairy Tale

The Top 5 International Destination Spas in 2019

The Top 10 Destination Spas in the U.S. in 2019

Sweden’s Floating Arctic Sauna Hotel Will Have Amazing Northern Lights Views — and It's Finally Taking Reservations

How a New Generation of Shamans Are Changing Destination Spas

This Sun-drenched Retreat in the Gulf of Thailand Wants to Improve Your Posture

The Ultimate Detox Treatment Exists at This North Carolina Retreat

Hotels Are Hopping on the CBD Bandwagon to Make Your Stay Even More Relaxing

You Can Do Outdoor Yoga With Lemurs at This Hotel in England (Video)

These Los Cabos Resorts Are Combining Luxury Spa Treatments With the Practices of Traditional Mexican Folk Healers

This Little-known Japanese Village Has 14 Free Hot Springs, but Before You Soak Make Sure You Know the Rules

The Most Beautiful Spas in Rain Forests Around the World

You Can Bathe in a Human Hot Pot While Eating Barbecue to Celebrate the Lunar New Year (Video)

This Cliffside Hot Tub in Maine Is Perfect For a Last-minute Winter Escape

This Jerusalem Hotel Has a Center Dedicated to Mindfulness, Meditation, and Balancing Your Chakras

These Japanese Monkeys Obsessed With Hot Springs Are Living Their Best Lives

You Can Harvest Your Own Sea Salt on a Volcanic Hike in Hawaii (Video)

The World's Oldest Hotel Has Been in the Same Family for 52 Generations (Video)

6 Unusual Spa Treatments to Combat Jet Lag Around the World (Video)

All the Essentials You Need for a Relaxing Spa Vacation

