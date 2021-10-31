This 'Sopranos' Tour Takes Fans to Iconic Sites From the Series and New Film — Complete With Tony's Favorite NJ Eats

(L-R) Actors Tony Sirico, Steven Van Zandt and James Gandolfini in a publicity still for the HBO TV series The Sopranos.

Now that The Sopranos are back with the release of prequel "The Many Saints of Newark," the sites from the original series have taken on more meaning — and On Location Tours is taking fans from New York City to all the most crucial spots in New Jersey, ending in the most spectacular fashion.

Although the tour has been running for 20 years, it's constantly being updated, and now new stops from the prequel are being added in Newark.

The tour starts in Manhattan near 7th Avenue and 39th Street. It follows Tony Soprano's familiar drive in the opening credits out of the city, where he heads out of the Lincoln Tunnel, the view of the Manhattan skyline behind him. Other iconic sites along the way are The Muffler Man, Pizza Land, and the Valley Landscape silo. Also along the drive is the Pulaski Skyway ramp that's seen at the end of each episode.

Pizzaland seen on Sopranos Sites tour via On Location Tours in New Jersey and New York Credit: Courtesy of On Location Tours

Then there are stops at some of the most recognizable locations, like Tony's business at Barone Sanitation, the Skyway Diner (where you can sit on the steps where Christopher was shot), Big Pussy's auto body shop, and Satin Dolls (also called Bada Bing). Also on the itinerary are visits to Father Phil's Parish, Satriale's Pork Store, Party Box, Searchlight Diner, and St. Cecilia's Church.

The highlight is a stop at Holsten's, the ice cream shop in Bloomfield, where guests can sit in booth B-3, just like Tony did with his family in the very last scene of the series — and enjoy the onion rings he called the "best in the state."

Muffler Man as seen on Sopranos Sites tour via On Location Tours Credit: Courtesy of On Location Tours

The tours are led by local actors — including Marc, the lead guide on this tour who has appeared as a stand-in and extra on the series — who reveal behind-the-scenes secrets and challenge the guests to trivia along the way.

The Sopranos Tour is offered either as a public tour starting at $72 per person, or as a private tour with a three-person minimum for $160 per person. A limo buyout option is also available for up to five people for $740 total. On Location Tours offers the excursion daily and guests must be at least 18 years old.