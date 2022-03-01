Once Scared of Leaving Home, Here's How Traveling Alone As a Woman Changed My Life

In all the years and all the countries, it's the close calls and the oops-I-did-it-agains that stick with me most because of the tenacity I gained as a result of overcoming them — as a human and certainly an independent woman navigating the mysterious and sometimes daunting world. These are the experiences that propel me to try another hike on my own or rent the car myself or navigate the French immigration system or open a French bank account or figure out how to get a new couch up six flights of stairs. These are the stories I remember vividly without having to read through old diaries or look through a gazillion photos. Not that those diaries, headphones, and cameras aren't worth the extra carry-on weight. They are the fuel that keeps me going. I "speak" to my journal as if it's a person, apologizing for skipping a day or two. And some two decades later, when I listen to David Gray's "White Ladder" album, I'm immediately transported back to New Zealand's South Island, while Dido's "No Angel" brings me to the rice fields of Bali, and with the Red Hot Chili Peppers' "Californication," I am looking out the window of a big green bus called the Oz Experience, bumbling along the Great Ocean Road. Cameras are not only the key to visual memories, but remain the least awkward way to start a conversation — even in the age of selfies.