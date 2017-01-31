19 Hacks to Save Money While Traveling Solo

I couldn't believe my eyes. After days of browsing destinations for a last-minute weekend trip, with flights in the $600s and hotels in the $300s glaring at me, I couldn't really be seeing a one-way flight from Savannah, Georgia, back to New York City on JetBlue via Travelzoo for just $48.20. The "1 seat left at this price" alert toyed with me, and I couldn't resist. Without thinking, I booked it.

I built an entire itinerary around that crazy deal—aiming to save money at every step without sacrificing safety or quality. My itinerary included a free walking tour around the historic district through Free Savannah Tours, a ghost tour for $19 (while others I saw were easily $30 to $45) by using a code on Ghost City Tours' site, and a night at a 4-star oceanfront hotel for $99 at Westin's Hilton Head Resort—with no additional resort fees, plus a free upgrade to a beach-view balcony room!

While solo travel may seem uneconomical since car rental, cab, and lodging bills aren't split among fellow travelers, these tips and tricks can turn your trip for one into a money-saving journey.