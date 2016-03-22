Solo Travel

Solo travel at its best is deliciously self-indulgent: eat whatever and whenever you want, spend as long or as little as you like in a place, skip famous sights, sign up for the super cheesy. It's a time where the only compromises you have to make are with yourself. People traveling by themselves will find they are, in some cases, pushing themselves a little harder, in others, giving themselves a little more slack. Travel + Leisure's editors and contributors travel solo often, by chance and by design, and know the best tips and tricks for social butterflies and shrinking violets alike.

How I Use Tinder to Find Local Hidden Gems All Over the World

For some, Tinder is a hookup app. But for users like me, it's how you meet locals and like-minded travelers.
Why More Women Should Ride Motorcycles Now, According to Female Riders

Plus, what to know before hitting the road.
Traveling the World Solo As a Black Female Blogger, Episode 14 of Travel + Leisure’s New Podcast

 Gloria "Glo" Antanmo has tips for solo travel, blogging, and “everything in between.”
Canadian Man Takes Social Distancing to an Extreme and Sails Around the World Alone in 265-day Voyage

Setting sail on a 265-day voyage around the world before the coronavirus pandemic took hold, Canadian native Bert ter Hart has been called the “Safest Man on the Planet.”
Why These Widowed Women Embraced Solo Travel: Episode 6 of Travel + Leisure’s New Podcast

Char Simpson and Janice Waugh share their experiences as solo female travelers, the power they’ve found in their journeys, and practical tips for fellow solo travelers.
Get to Know Jessica Nabongo, the First Documented Black Woman to Travel to Every Country in the World

After traveling to every country in the world, the fearless Jessica Nabongo opens up about her biggest takeaways, favorite underrated destinations, and what it's like to be a solo Black female traveler.
Pilot and Explorer Kellee Edwards on Solo Travel, Meeting New People, and Seeing the World As a Black Woman (Video)

"I refuse to let anyone stop me from experiencing what is also mine."
How a Digital Detox on a Tiny Australian Island Helped Me Regain My Focus

One Aussie writer finds purpose — and then some — in the middle of the Tasman Sea.
20 Best Countries for Solo Travelers

17 Best Cities in America for Solo Travelers

10 Mistakes You Might Make When Traveling Solo — and How to Avoid Them (Video)

15 of the Best Places for Solo Female Travelers

Attention Female Travelers: TourRadar Is Giving One Woman a Free Solo Travel Experience Anywhere in the World

A Guided Cruise Down the Nile Just Might Be the Best Way to Travel Solo in Egypt

How a Rabies Scare Changed the Way I Want to Travel

How to Enjoy Eating by Yourself As a Solo Traveler (Video)

These Are the Best Cruises for Singles of All Ages

Would You Rather Travel With Your Phone Than a Friend? Maybe It’s Time for a ‘Mobilemoon’

The Best Trips for Introverts, According to Introverts (Video)

This River Cruise Company Just Announced 3 New Trips Specifically for Solo Travelers (Video)

The Number One Reason Americans Choose to Travel Solo (Video)

The Best Summer Trips for Solo Travelers

This Site Connects Solo Travelers Who Are Looking for Someone to Travel and Split Expenses With

Apparently People Are Taking Honeymoons and Not Inviting Their Spouses

Attention Solo Travelers: This Tour Company Is Giving Huge Discounts to Single People This Valentine's Day

I Traveled Solo to a Romantic Private Island Resort and I Don't Regret a Thing

The Best Adventure Cruises for Solo Travelers

Why You Should Take a 'Momcation' — and Leave the Kids at Home

These 'Feminist City Guides' Will Steer You Toward Female-led Businesses Around the Globe

The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2019

How This 30-something Went From Taking One Vacation in 10 Years to Traveling the World Full-time

The 23 Items to Pack for Every Solo Trip

The 12 Best Tropical Destinations for Solo Travelers

How to Make the Most of a Day Trip to Petra

This 23-year-old Is Out to Break the Record for Fastest and Youngest Person to Travel to Every Country

Here's Your Excuse to Finally Book That Solo Vacation You've Been Dreaming of

11 Smart Travel Accessories for Staying Safe on Solo Trips

Why a Solo Trip Is the Best Way to Celebrate Turning 30

