This Private Jet Company Just Launched Ski Trips With Famous Winter Olympians — Including Bode Miller

Wheels Up, the private aviation company that allows users to book flights on demand, is gearing up for winter by launching new ski experiences via private jet, along with some exclusive experiences with winter Olympians.

In December, Wheels Up announced a new partnership with Alpine Adventures, a company specializing in ski and adventure getaways, to bring its members access to curated itineraries at mountain destinations like Deer Valley, Aspen Mountains, and Telluride.

Winter snow skiers, Ted Ligety and Bode Miller Credit: Courtesy of Wheel's Up

Additionally, in partnership with Confirmed 360, an entertainment agency providing access to exclusive events, WheelsUp members will also have access to some of the most legendary names in skiing this winter via unique package offers.

The packages include "Big Sky with Bode Miller," which invites members to spend the day with Olympic and World Championship gold medalist, Bode Miller in Montana. The package includes four hours on the slopes and an additional two hours of off-slope après-ski activities, so you can learn from one of the most successful alpine skiers of all time. (Package available for three guests.)

Another package is the "Ted Ligety Beaver Creek Xfinity Birds of Prey Ski World Cup." For this one, members will have to wait until the event in December 2022. However, the wait will be worth it as members will get to enjoy the Ski World Cup alongside the legendary Ted Ligety, who happens to be a two-time Olympic gold medalist. With the packages, guests get to hang with him and enjoy VIP Hospitality passes to the event.