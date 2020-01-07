This Aspen Hotel Has Ski-in, Ski-out Spa Treatments so You Can Relax Without Wasting Any Time on the Slopes

Image zoom Courtesy of Viceroy Snowmass

Hitting the slopes is one of the best parts of winter but a full day of skiing or snowboarding can also be hard on your body.

Cue the spa at the Viceroy Snowmass hotel.

The Aspen, Colo. spa is offering tired athletes the chance to warm up and refresh before getting back out on the mountain with mini treatments geared at revitalizing you, rather than lulling you into a deep state of relaxation. And with the ability to ski-in and ski-out, you won’t waste any time.

“We developed these treatments for skiers who don’t want to miss a minute of action on the mountain,” Robert Purdy, the hotel’s general manager, told Travel + Leisure. “Unlike our other treatments, our ski-in/ski-out offerings are not aimed at relaxing skiers and boarders to the point of giving up skiing for the day; instead, the treatments are short, and aimed at reinvigorating you to get back on the slopes and ski first chair to last.”

Image zoom Courtesy of Viceroy Snowmass

The mini treatments are limited to 30 minutes and include the chance to “Kick Off Your Boots” and “Warm Up Your Hands and Toes.” They include a light menu of a salad with cherry tomatoes, shaved parmesan and balsamic vinaigrette as well as a Champagne cocktail to really up your pampering game.

Choose from a warm bath with Sweet Birch sea salts and a hot stone and reflexology massage for your feet or a session aimed at hydrating your hands and feet.

Purdy said the menu was developed to be “lighter than your typical fare” so skiers and snowboarders won’t be weighed down when they get back out there for more runs.

If you’re looking for more of an end-of-the-day type treatment, the hotel is celebrating its 10th anniversary with 150 minutes of pure luxury. Start with a body scrub and a soak in essential oils with an aloe or cucumber sheet mask and a glass of Champagne before enjoying a long massage (including shea butter, hot stone and a warm oil scalp treatment).

Snowmass features more than 3,000 acres of skiable terrain and a 5.3-mile-long run, making a full day out on the slopes as tiring as it is fun.