This $40K Ski Experience in Colorado Comes With Private Jets, First Tracks, Spa Time, and More

It may only be September, but that doesn't mean it's too early to start talking about ski season. In fact, Viceroy Snowmass is here to help powder lovers get stoked a full two months before the lifts even open.

The luxury hotel, located at the base of Snowmass in Colorado, has put together an epic slate of new offerings for skiers and riders looking to live their best lives this winter. This includes an ultra-luxe offering known as "The Seamless Ski Luxury Package."

Viceroy Snowmass Winter Credit: Courtesy of Viceroy Snowmass

"Viceroy Snowmass is offering the ultimate luxury package for those guests who want to return to skiing in opulent, luxurious fashion," the hotel explained in a statement. "In this package, everything is over-the-top, and the hotel has met every guest need ensuring a most stress-free ski getaway."

The package includes a "skip the airport lines" option as the hotel will arrange for guests to arrive via private jet, ensuring they "will arrive in style." This also comes with "Hands-Free Arrival," meaning the hotel will handle everything "you hate about arrival process, from handling ski equipment and bags, transfers via a luxury vehicle, and expedited check-in. "

Viceroy Snowmass Winter Credit: Courtesy of Viceroy Snowmass

With the package, guests also enter their rooms with a fully stocked fridge, including all their favorite snacks and beverages. The Viceroy Ski Concierge will also make sure each guest's ski equipment is waxed and edged to their desire each night, so when guests return to ski each day, their equipment is ready to go.

Perhaps most importantly, the package also comes with "First On The Mountain" options, which works with the Snowmass First Tracks program, to ensure guests get reservations to be first on the mountain. With the package, guests also get access to a private guide who will take them to the secret "powder stashes" that "only the locals know about, even if fresh snow didn't happen that night."

At the end of an epic powder day, guests can also indulge in some spa time as the package includes daily spa treatments to "ensure maximum muscle performance and recovery."