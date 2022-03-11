Vail Resorts Is Extending Ski Season at These 7 Popular Mountains

Vail Resorts is extending the ski season at several of its popular mountains, the company shared with Travel + Leisure, giving skiers and riders more time to hit the slopes before spring.

The company will keep several mountains across the country open longer, in Colorado, New York, Vermont, California, Ohio, and Washington state. All extended openings will be dependent on weather and snow conditions.

"No one likes to see the ski and ride season come to an end, and thanks to our incredible employees who have worked so hard this season, we will be able to enjoy time on the snow a little longer this year," James O'Donnell, Vail Resorts' mountain division president, said in a statement provided to T+L. "We are grateful to all of our pass holders and guests for their loyalty and passion, and we are pleased to be able to offer them a few more opportunities to ski and ride this winter season."

Colorado's Vail Mountain, California's Kirkwood, and Vermont's Stevens Pass will stay open until May 1, according to the company, after all three were set to close in April. Heavenly, in California's Lake Tahoe, will now stay open until April 24 after it was originally slated to close April 17, and New York's Hunter Mountain will stay open an extra week until April 10.

In Vermont, Mount Snow's Carinthia terrain park area will remain open until April 24, past its original closing date of April 17. And in the Midwest, Ohio's Boston Mills will stay open through March 20 after it was initially expected to close after this weekend.

Aerial of Kirkwood Mountain Resort at night Credit: Corey Rich/Vail Resorts/Courtesy of Kirkwood Mountain Resort

Beyond the extended seasons, Vail plans to keep Breckenridge in Colorado and Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia open through late May, as initially planned. Breckenridge will remain open through Memorial Day, and Whistler Blackcomb will remain open until May 23.

Vail Resorts has run its gondolas and lifts at full capacity and has not required mountain reservations this year.