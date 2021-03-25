Vail Resorts Is Reducing the Price of Its Epic Pass, Making It One of the Best Values in Skiing

The Epic Pass, one of the best deals in skiing, is now on sale for next season — it's 20% cheaper.

Adventure-seekers can purchase the Epic Pass for $783, a significant drop from the $979 price tag last season, and a price that hasn't been seen since 2015/16, the company shared with Travel + Leisure.

The pass, which went on sale Wednesday for the 2021/2022 season, offers unlimited skiing and snowboarding at 37 different resorts around the country, Canada, and Australia. Limited days at a few dozen other resorts around the world, including in Japan and Europe are also available.

"The ski industry, our Company and skiers and riders everywhere just navigated the most challenging season we have ever encountered," Chairman and CEO of Vail Resorts told T+L in a statement. "When we launched the Epic Pass 13 years ago, we began a journey to offer incredible value, flexibility, and access to pass holders in exchange for a commitment before the season starts.... we are excited to make it easier for everyone to move into a pass, and we remain fully committed to ensuring continuous improvements in the guest experience."

In addition to the Epic Pass, the company offers smaller packages, including an Epic Local Pass for $583, and a day pass option that lets people choose if they want to ski anywhere from one to seven days for as low as $67 per day. And starting April 29, guests will be able to customize day passes to include things like what level of resort access they want.

Katz said dropping the price and offering a variety of options "will drive incremental revenue" going forward.

All passes include the company's "Epic Coverage," which allows people to request refunds for job loss or illness and, of course, closures due to COVID-19.

Beyond the lift ticket, Epic Pass holders also get discounts to everything from lessons and lodging to on-mountain dining, allowing them to fuel up for a long day on the slopes.