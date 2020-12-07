It's hard to beat The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection a naturally socially-distant property hidden amongst the Park City mountains. The resort has stringent measures in place to create a safe and comfortable stay during the COVID-19 era and beyond. Aside from its accommodations, the property offers a multitude of incredible winter activities from private wood fire dinners at a mountain top yurt to private heli-transfers to local ski resorts with line-skipping passes to clay shooting led by an ex-teacher of the royal family. Another great option is The Washington School House Hotel—a sophisticated and charming historical gem steps from Main Street in Park City. The artfully restored 1889 school house has gone above and beyond to establish COVID-19 protocols that make every guest feel safe. There's hand sanitizer and masks in each room, private room entrances, and upgraded amenities. Upon request, the hotel can set up in-room work stations with a printer, notepads, and even complimentary snack deliveries. There is even the option to have a private dinner prepared by executive chef Ryan Frye in-room or virtually anywhere on the property. But most hotels in Utah have adopted strict guidelines to ensure a clean, safe, and social distant stay — including popular options such as Goldener Hirsch Inn, St. Regis Deer Valley, and Montage Deer Valley.