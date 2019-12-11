Uber Ski Is Here to Help You Hit the Slopes Without the Hassle

Image zoom Cavan Images/Getty Images

Uber is continuously innovating to bring its riders new ways to get from point A to point B. And this winter that includes skiers.

Starting Dec. 17, all Uber riders will gain access to the app’s newest feature: Uber Ski.

According to reps for Uber, the new Uber Ski feature will allow riders in 23 different markets across the United States the option to select an Uber trip with extra vehicle space, or a vehicle that comes with a ski and snowboard rack. That way, riders can confidently hail a ride knowing their stuff will fit inside the car.

"We are thrilled to bring Uber Ski to snowy destinations this winter season,” Laura Jones, Global Head of Product Marketing at Uber, told Travel + Leisure. “Alleviating the hassle of transporting gear to and from the slopes, Uber Ski is a great way to get to your destination safely and quickly so you can enjoy more time on mountain and less time worrying about the shlep."

Drivers in the select destinations can opt into the program and anticipate rider needs as expectations are set when the ride is confirmed.

From Dec.17 to April 2020, Uber Ski will be available in Anchorage, Boise, Boston, Colorado Springs, Denver, Eastern Washington, Flagstaff, Fort Collins, Grand Rapids, Green Bay, Lehigh Valley, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New Hampshire, Portland (Oregon and Maine), the Colorado Rockies, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Upstate New York, Vermont, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Worcester, and Wyoming.

The service will come with an additional surcharge. This surcharge is presented to the rider as they request a ride so there are no surprises once the Uber bill arrives. Now that you have the ride, all you need to do is pick the ski destination. If you need a little winter inspiration here are a few spots that are both a skier and apres-ski-lover’s dream come true.