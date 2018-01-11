20 Stylish Ski Essentials That Will Stand Out on the Slopes
As any seasoned skier or snowboarder will tell you, investing in good ski clothing is a must, whether you’re headed for the black diamonds or the bunny slopes. Don’t even think about setting foot on the slopes in jeans, however comfortable they might be, or your go-to knee-length winter coat. Not only do you risk catching a serious cold clad in denim, but you could also end up injuring yourself.
Specialized ski and snowboard pieces are often crafted from several fabric layers, designed to keep you warm and dry, while not restraining your movements. Jackets, for example, usually have a water- and wind-proof outer layer attached to a warmer shell usually made from fleece or down. Features such as interior pockets for your phone, goggles, or other accessories as well as a snow skirt (an elasticized piece of fabric that prevents snow from entering at the bottom of the jacket), are also essential.
Here are some stylish ski essentials for men and women that are sure to keep you looking chic on and off the slopes.
Canada Goose Women’s ‘Savona’ Bomber Jacket
This bright red bomber jacket has a flattering slim fit and a fluffy fur trim.
Quiksilver Men’s Raft Snow Jacket
Play the color-block game with this green and black jacket that features insulation and multiple interior pockets for your essentials.
The North Face Men's Hooded Insulated Ski Jacket
This cool jacket is packed with great features: internal goggle pockets, underarm vents, a jacket-to-pant integration, a powder skirt, and so much more.
Columbia Women’s Whirlbird Interchange Jacket
This pick is actually two jackets in one — a waterproof, thermal reflective liner covers a warm, yet breathable shell.
LNDR Women’s Winterbreaker Puffer Jacket
This water-resistant, retro-inspired puffer will make you the coolest skier on and off the slopes.
Bogner Men’s Fire and Ice Ski Trousers
We love the color-block detailing on these classic ski pants.
Moncler Men’s Acetate Ski Sunglasses
These cool shades are appropriate to wear both on the slopes and après-ski.
Oakley Men’s Flight Deck XM Ski Goggles
Designed to fit most helmets, these goggles feature lenses that enhance contrast and visibility.
And Wander Men’s White Forest Printed Shell Jacket
This wind- and water-proof shell jacket will protect you from the elements while keeping you dry and comfortable.
Topshop Women’s Sno Ski Jacket
This flattering black-and-white jacket visually slims the frame. It also features a detachable faux-fur collar that gives it a luxurious, après-ski look.
Fendi Women’s ‘Roma’ Striped Ski Pants
Lined in warm fleece and trimmed with white reflective stripes, these chic pants are also perfect to wear après-ski.
Patagonia Women’s Classic Retro-X Fleece Vest
This plush fleece vest may have a vintage look but it’s packed with modern-day features such as an internal windproof shell made from quick-drying fabric.
Topshop Women’s Flower Burst Embellished Beanie
A little sparkle certainly never hurt anybody, are we right?
Perfect Moment Women’s ‘Allos’ Ski Suit
Made from waterproof stretch fabric, this stylish ski suit will let you carve up the slopes in comfort. We also love the red and blue detailing — a nod to the brand’s French heritage.
Hunter Original Moustache Bob Hat
This bright yellow hat features a slouchy fit and a fun pom-pom.
Moncler Men’s Grenoble Tux Down Ski Vest
The funnel neckline and full shoulder coverage of this color-block vest will provide you with maximum protection and warmth while you ski.
Smartwool Isto Retro Beanie
The double-layer heavy-knit construction of this beanie will ensure you stay warm while skiing.
686 Women’s Rapture Anorak
Skip the full front closure and opt for this anorak-style jacket instead. It comes with all the perks of a regular ski jacket — insulation, waterproof and breathable fabric, and a hood with drawcord adjustment.
Eddie Bauer Men’s Custom Down Jacket
Put your design skills to work and create your own down jacket by customizing everything from the zippers to the interior lining.
Skida Women’s Nordic Hat
Brighten up your ski attire with this fun, floral-pattern hat that is crafted from moisture-wicking fabric to keep you dry.
