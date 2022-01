Ski season is the best excuse for a quick getaway to the mountains. And, if you, like us, are less than excited about heading back to the gym in the cold, winter sports are a fun way to hang onto that New Year’s resolution to be more active.As any seasoned skier or snowboarder will tell you, investing in good ski clothing is a must, whether you’re headed for the black diamonds or the bunny slopes. Don’t even think about setting foot on the slopes in jeans, however comfortable they might be, or your go-to knee-length winter coat . Not only do you risk catching a serious cold clad in denim, but you could also end up injuring yourself.Specialized ski and snowboard pieces are often crafted from several fabric layers, designed to keep you warm and dry, while not restraining your movements. Jackets, for example, usually have a water- and wind-proof outer layer attached to a warmer shell usually made from fleece or down. Features such as interior pockets for your phone, goggles, or other accessories as well as a snow skirt (an elasticized piece of fabric that prevents snow from entering at the bottom of the jacket), are also essential.Here are some stylish ski essentials for men and women that are sure to keep you looking chic on and off the slopes.