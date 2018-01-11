20 Stylish Ski Essentials That Will Stand Out on the Slopes

By Dobrina Zhekova January 11, 2018
Ski season is the best excuse for a quick getaway to the mountains. And, if you, like us, are less than excited about heading back to the gym in the cold, winter sports are a fun way to hang onto that New Year’s resolution to be more active.

As any seasoned skier or snowboarder will tell you, investing in good ski clothing is a must, whether you’re headed for the black diamonds or the bunny slopes. Don’t even think about setting foot on the slopes in jeans, however comfortable they might be, or your go-to knee-length winter coat. Not only do you risk catching a serious cold clad in denim, but you could also end up injuring yourself.

Specialized ski and snowboard pieces are often crafted from several fabric layers, designed to keep you warm and dry, while not restraining your movements. Jackets, for example, usually have a water- and wind-proof outer layer attached to a warmer shell usually made from fleece or down. Features such as interior pockets for your phone, goggles, or other accessories as well as a snow skirt (an elasticized piece of fabric that prevents snow from entering at the bottom of the jacket), are also essential.

Here are some stylish ski essentials for men and women that are sure to keep you looking chic on and off the slopes.
Canada Goose Women’s ‘Savona’ Bomber Jacket

This bright red bomber jacket has a flattering slim fit and a fluffy fur trim.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $850

Quiksilver Men’s Raft Snow Jacket

Play the color-block game with this green and black jacket that features insulation and multiple interior pockets for your essentials.

To buy: zappos.com, $230

The North Face Men's Hooded Insulated Ski Jacket

This cool jacket is packed with great features: internal goggle pockets, underarm vents, a jacket-to-pant integration, a powder skirt, and so much more.

To buy: macys.com, $299

Columbia Women’s Whirlbird Interchange Jacket

This pick is actually two jackets in one — a waterproof, thermal reflective liner covers a warm, yet breathable shell.

To buy: columbia.com, $140

LNDR Women’s Winterbreaker Puffer Jacket

This water-resistant, retro-inspired puffer will make you the coolest skier on and off the slopes.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $550

Bogner Men’s Fire and Ice Ski Trousers

We love the color-block detailing on these classic ski pants.

To buy: mrporter.com, $480

Moncler Men’s Acetate Ski Sunglasses

These cool shades are appropriate to wear both on the slopes and après-ski.

To buy: mrporter.com, $325

Oakley Men’s Flight Deck XM Ski Goggles

Designed to fit most helmets, these goggles feature lenses that enhance contrast and visibility.

To buy: mrporter.com, $200

And Wander Men’s White Forest Printed Shell Jacket

This wind- and water-proof shell jacket will protect you from the elements while keeping you dry and comfortable.

To buy: mrporter.com, $495

Topshop Women’s Sno Ski Jacket

This flattering black-and-white jacket visually slims the frame. It also features a detachable faux-fur collar that gives it a luxurious, après-ski look.

To buy: net-a-porter.com, $190

Fendi Women’s ‘Roma’ Striped Ski Pants

Lined in warm fleece and trimmed with white reflective stripes, these chic pants are also perfect to wear après-ski.

To buy: net-a-porter.com, $850

Patagonia Women’s Classic Retro-X Fleece Vest

This plush fleece vest may have a vintage look but it’s packed with modern-day features such as an internal windproof shell made from quick-drying fabric.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $149

Topshop Women’s Flower Burst Embellished Beanie

A little sparkle certainly never hurt anybody, are we right?

To buy: nordstrom.com, $35

Perfect Moment Women’s ‘Allos’ Ski Suit

Made from waterproof stretch fabric, this stylish ski suit will let you carve up the slopes in comfort. We also love the red and blue detailing — a nod to the brand’s French heritage.

To buy: net-a-porter.com, $750

Hunter Original Moustache Bob Hat

This bright yellow hat features a slouchy fit and a fun pom-pom.

To buy: zappos.com, $80

Moncler Men’s Grenoble Tux Down Ski Vest

The funnel neckline and full shoulder coverage of this color-block vest will provide you with maximum protection and warmth while you ski.

To buy: neimanmarcus.com, $1,030

Smartwool Isto Retro Beanie

The double-layer heavy-knit construction of this beanie will ensure you stay warm while skiing.

To buy: zappos.com, $38

686 Women’s Rapture Anorak

Skip the full front closure and opt for this anorak-style jacket instead. It comes with all the perks of a regular ski jacket — insulation, waterproof and breathable fabric, and a hood with drawcord adjustment.

To buy: zappos.com, $150

Eddie Bauer Men’s Custom Down Jacket

Put your design skills to work and create your own down jacket by customizing everything from the zippers to the interior lining.

To buy: eddiebauer.com, $249

Skida Women’s Nordic Hat

Brighten up your ski attire with this fun, floral-pattern hat that is crafted from moisture-wicking fabric to keep you dry.

To buy: amazon.com, $30

By Dobrina Zhekova