There's a Snow 'Beach' Coming to a Colorado Mountain This Winter — and It's Just As Cool As You Think

Aspen wants you to know that even though the temperatures are below freezing, and snow is covering the ground, a vacation there really can be a day at the beach.

In January, AspenX, a premium retail and experiential company, launched Snow Beach, an off-the-charts adorable pop-up in partnership with fine art photographer Gray Malin.

According to the company, Snow Beach offers skiers and riders (and snow bunnies, too) the ultimate slopeside experience. Located right on the slopes in Aspen, Snow Beach promises to be a "one-of-a-kind club" that provides visitors with epic views of the surrounding peaks.

"I am thrilled to partner with AspenX to bring my artistic vision of Snow Beach to life," Malin shared in a statement. "Last fall, I walked the entire stretch of South Beach, Miami, studying the various beach clubs to begin sketching the layout, furnishings, and even the construction. Referencing my own aerial photography archive, I was inspired to incorporate a vintage aesthetic into playful details such as the striped design of the 'beach' cabanas and the lifeguard stands. My goal was to create an immersive experience inspired by my work and pay homage to the chic après-ski culture that Aspen has perfected. I want guests of Snow Beach to step into a whimsical Gray Malin photograph where they can take their own pictures and create their own unique memories of Aspen."

Aerial view of the Snow beach on Aspen Mountain Credit: Courtesy of ASPENX

Lounge chairs at the Snow beach on Aspen Mountain Credit: Courtesy of ASPENX

The Snow Beach project also had a helping hand, thanks to the team behind Aspen's only Five-star, Five-diamond hotel, The Little Nell. The team assisted in the curation of the outdoor setting, which features beach-themed decor, bottle service, and multicourse food pairings, including caviar selections, sliced jamón Ibérico, individual black truffle pizza slices, and homemade kettle corn. Of course, there are plenty of images by Malin adorning the walls, along with snow and beach games and even a lifeguard stand for added effect.