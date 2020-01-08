The Rent the Runway of Skiwear Is Here to Solve All Your Winter Packing Problems

Image zoom Courtesy of Slope Threads

If you’ve ever turned down a weekend ski trip because you had nothing to wear, you’ll want to hear about Slope Threads, a new Denver-based company. Founder Sarah Laughlin created the concept of renting ski apparel after realizing that jackets, snow pants, goggles, and gloves represent a significant investment, especially for the occasional or first-time skier.

For major convenience in addition to savings, add Laughlin’s idea of sending the skiwear ahead of time, so it’s waiting for you at your hotel, resort, or Airbnb. You can choose from an assortment of high-quality, brand-name clothing and accessories, and Slope Threads will deliver it to your destination. This way, you won't have to bring an extra bag for bulky outfits, plus you'll save on baggage fees. And when your fun in the snow is over, simply return the gear in a pre-paid package.

Fashionable ski clothing for men, women, juniors, and children along with socks, hats, helmets, gloves, and goggles are available, making family ski vacations a breeze. For families with kids who outgrow their ski clothing year to year, renting is truly economical.

The website shows 11 color combinations for women (eight for men), and each set includes an Obermeyer jacket, insulated waterproof pants, gloves, and Smith goggles for $45 a day with a two-day minimum. Sizes range from 2 to 22. Add a helmet for just $10 a day or purchase ski socks, a hat, or sunscreen, all for convenient delivery.

A skier herself, Laughlin explains, “We wanted to simplify this process and ensure everyone has the opportunity to get outside and enjoy the beautiful mountains.” We think she’s done just that.