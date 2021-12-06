You Can Surf and Ski in the Same Day via Private Helicopter — in the Last Place You'd Expect

Left Image: Silhouette of person on a surfboard waiting for a wave in the blue ocean water. Right Image: Silhouette of person on a ski lift at sunrise

Ever dreamed of surfing and skiing in the same day? Now you can do just that — even if you can't get to California.

The Reeds at Shelter Haven, a luxury boutique hotel in New Jersey, announced it's partnering with the global luxury travel experts at EmbarkBeyond to introduce a surf and ski package throughout New Jersey.

"While the South Jersey shore has long been a destination for summer vacations, the colder months present an entirely new opportunity to uncover thrilling adventures," Ron Gorodesky, president and founder of Refined Hospitality, said in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure. "Our Surf & Ski experience with EmbarkBeyond encourages guests to explore New Jersey in the winter, but then return to The Reeds for the comfort and luxury for which we're known."

The package includes overnight accommodations for two evenings in one of The Reeds' premier waterfront suites, complete with a roaring fireplace for warming up after a day in the water or on the snow. The package also includes a welcome bottle of Veuve Clicquot and a Mediterranean mezze platter, and a $100 dining credit for a customized to-go lunch in an insulated picnic basket filled with mulled wine and hot toddies.

With the package, guests also get a private SUV transfer to and from the nearby helipad, where a private helicopter transfer takes them to both the mountain and the waves for their private winter surf lesson with beloved local surfer, Stacey Alper, from Stacey's Surf & Paddle, and then receive two ski/snowboard lift passes at Mountain Creek.

Upon return to the hotel, guests booking the package will also be able to take advantage of the spa treatment for two at The Reeds' Salt Spa, including access to the spa's steam room, as well as an exclusive après ski fireside experience at The Reeds outdoor fire pit. Guests can also dig into a delicious meal thanks to the included $300 dining credit at Sax at The Reeds.

"Having grown up on the Jersey Shore in the winter, I am thrilled to share this exciting way to experience the undiscovered side of New Jersey during cold weather months," Jack Ezon, founder and managing partner of EmbarkBeyond, added in a statement. "The surprising combination of surf and ski allows adventure enthusiasts to embrace the Garden State's iconic seashore and majestic snow-capped mountains all in one day."