New Hampshire’s Latest Snow Storm Means the Ski Slopes Are Primed and Ready to Shred

Image zoom Joe Klementovich/Aurora Photos/Getty Images

While it may not yet be officially winter, New Hampshire’s slopes are beckoning skiers and snowboarders with fresh snow in time for the holidays thanks to a snowstorm this week.

On Tuesday, New Hampshire was blanketed by several inches of snow -- more than 7 feet in some places, WMUR Manchester reported. That plus Accuweather's report of temperatures hovering in the teens, doesn’t just mean it could be a White Christmas, it also means the slopes are calling.

“Storms like this one help to create excitement among the skiing community and encourage visitors and locals alike to take time to get out and ski as well as take advantage of additional ski area offerings like snow tubing, zip lining, and a variety of après-ski entertainment that the resorts put on,” Shannon Dunfey-Ball, Ski New Hampshire’s marketing and communications manager, said in a statement.

According to the group, recent cold temperatures have allowed ski resorts in the state to create snow with “substantial depth,” helped even more by the latest round of fresh snow. The state’s mountains are not only perfect for some quality runs, they also happen to have a full slate of holiday activities perfect for the whole family.

With 97 trails and glades over 464 skiable acres, Bretton Woods (which happens to be one of the best places to ski on the East Coast) makes a perfect winter getaway. Grab a hot cocoa with Mrs. Claus at the adjacent Omni Mount Washington Resort or go on a festive horse-drawn sleigh ride.

Après ski is a big part of skiing culture, and kids shouldn’t have to miss out. The little ones will love Bretton Woods’ kids-only Little Elves Toy Shop and “Winter Wonderland-themed après ski parties.

Loon Mountain — another New Hampshire favorite — really gets into the holiday spirit by offering up the big man himself for a jaunt around the mountain. Hit the resort’s slopes (which feature 80 percent of trails for beginners and intermediate skiers and snowboarders) with Santa, and don’t forget to bring your list along.

Or don your best ugly Christmas sweater while carving up runs at Mount Sunapee Resort on Dec. 27 for their day dedicated to the ugliest of ugly sweaters — does a better ski dress code even exist?

No matter how you choose to spend the holidays, we can’t think of a more festive way to celebrate than high up on a mountain, surrounded by snow.