10 Most Affordable Ski Towns to Rent In

A love for winter sports often comes with a high price tag. But for those on a budget, there are still plenty of ski towns with affordable rentals — they just might not be where you expect.

Rent.com looked at all U.S. towns within 25 miles of a ski resort or slopes to come up with its list of top 10 cheapest places to score a two-bedroom rental.

Topping the list was a surprising spot in southern New Mexico: Alamogordo. Near the Sacramento Mountains' Ski Cloudcroft, with 25 trails for all levels, the region is often better known for its ties to aviation and space history, as well as its proximity to White Sands National Monument. But with a two-bedroom rental available for just $510 a month and slopes nearby, Alamogordo is also Rent.com's cheapest ski town in the country.

Second place brought another surprising entry: Burton, Michigan. Here, monthly rent averages $647, and it's in the midst of lakes, forests, and both downhill and cross-country skiing at Pine Knob Ski & Snowboard Resort, home to 17 trails and a terrain park for both skiers and snowboarders.

The bronze medal spot went to Brigham City, Utah. Average rentals here are $696 a month, plus there's easy access to Snowbasin (with 3,000 skiable acres) and Powder Mountain (with a whopping 154 trails on 8,464 acres — the most of any resort in the nation).

The rest of the list stretches across the nation. New Kensington, Pennsylvania, near Boyce Park and its 10 trails, has two-bedroom rentals for $725 a month, coming in fourth. Meanwhile, fifth place went to Casper, Wyoming, with $804 rentals near Hogadon Basin Ski Area, which has more intermediate and expert runs among its 28 trails.

Sioux Falls, South Dakota, came in sixth with $833 average monthly rentals near Great Bear Ski Valley; Painesville, Ohio, landed in seventh with $840 rentals near Alpine Valley; Saint Ann, Missouri, in eighth with $850 rentals near Hidden Valley; Portage, Wisconsin, in ninth with $895 rentals near Cascade Mountain; and Middletown, Connecticut, in 10th with $950 rentals near Mount Southington.

Here are the top 10 most affordable ski towns and their average two-bedroom rental prices, according to Rent.com.