Whether it’s mountain scenery you’re after or some time on the slopes, there’s nothing like a ski vacation. And when it comes to luxury, there’s no shortage of fantastic options. North American resorts are stepping up their game, serving up cuisine that rivals the best in France or Italy, says David Lowy of Renshaw Travel in Vancouver.You may also be surprised to find how contemporary the old world can be. Luxury spots in popular European destinations like Courchevel, France, and Zermatt, Switzerland, aren’t just big on ski-in, ski-out access, they’re incredibly stylish, with 21st-century takes on chalet decor, says Lowy. And you can opt for a lodge or your own rental for some extra privacy.Of course, with so many destinations to choose from, deciding on one can be downright intimidating. Fallon Hirschhorn, a travel advisor with Ovation Vacations in New York, suggests having a good idea of what you want in advance to help you whittle down options. You’ll also want to book certain outings beforehand. Do it at least a month, or even two months, ahead, advises Hirschhorn, as some dinner spots start taking names up to 60 days out. And don’t forget your spa massage. Any time between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. is fair game for appointments, says Hirschhorn, as this is the time most skiers like to unwind.No matter where you choose to ski, you’ll be satisfied with the picks here. Read on for the most luxurious ski trips you ought to be taking this winter.