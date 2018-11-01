Hard-core skiers know Zermatt is the place to go, with off piste areas and panoramas galore. Still, the town is spread out, so think carefully about where to stay. Lowy recommends the Grand Hotel Zermatterhof both for its stellar location — ”you’re in the saddle of the Matterhorn,” he says — and its light-filled rooms with gingerbread details, gabled ceilings and balcony views. As an added incentive to stay there, a horse-drawn carriage will zip you to and from the Zermatterhof and Zermatt station.